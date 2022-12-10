ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

WYFF4.com

Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of driver killed in Pickens County crash

An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed in an Upstate crash Monday morning. Steven Glenn Holscher, 54, of Simpsonville, died at the scene, Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release. The crash was reported just before 8:45 a.m. on Highway 123 under the South 5th Street Bridge,...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a crash Monday night in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided with...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed, one injured in head-on collision

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Ann Gosnell, a 62-year-old who went missing on December 13, 2022. Deputies said Gosnell was last seen along Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta, SC, at around 8:00 a.m. They added that she...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — A woman was shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, according to Carrie Skeen with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the shooting happened Tuesday night at the Meadow Run Apartments. The complex is located off of Abbeville Highway. Deputies said they were dispatched to...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
UNION COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Man accused of...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. According to the coroner, the crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on West Butler and Ashmore Road. The coroner said the crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner has identified the motorcyclist...
MAULDIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina teen who left in her dad's car found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE:Williams was found safe. Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina, are asking you to call 911 if you see a teen who took her father's car. Semjasemja Nella Williams, 15, ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Video above:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

