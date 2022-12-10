Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
Bicyclist killed in fatal Greenville collision
A fatal collision was reported yesterday afternoon in Greenville County. A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles just after 8pm Tuesday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
1 driver killed, another injured in Greenville County crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed in Pickens County crash
An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed in an Upstate crash Monday morning. Steven Glenn Holscher, 54, of Simpsonville, died at the scene, Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release. The crash was reported just before 8:45 a.m. on Highway 123 under the South 5th Street Bridge,...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman killed in a crash Monday night in Greenville County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 25 near Columbia Road. They say a sedan was traveling south on Highway 25 and collided with...
One killed, one injured in head-on collision
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist dies after being hit by 2 trucks in South Carolina, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist died after being hit by two trucks Tuesday evening in Greenville County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the bicyclist was riding on North Pleasantburg Drive at about 8:15 p.m. when the cyclist was hit by two trucks. The...
FOX Carolina
Troopers still looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Greenville. According to troopers, on Nov. 19 at approximately 7 a.m., a driver in an unknown vehicle was heading north on...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman shot, killed and what lead up to the shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the woman shot and killed Tuesday night in Anderson County and has given more details about what led up to the shooting. Deputies said the shooting happened Tuesday night at the Meadow Run Apartments. The complex is located off...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Ann Gosnell, a 62-year-old who went missing on December 13, 2022. Deputies said Gosnell was last seen along Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta, SC, at around 8:00 a.m. They added that she...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
WYFF4.com
Woman shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — A woman was shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, according to Carrie Skeen with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the shooting happened Tuesday night at the Meadow Run Apartments. The complex is located off of Abbeville Highway. Deputies said they were dispatched to...
WYFF4.com
Troopers in South Carolina ask for public's help solving deadly hit-and-run
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help solving a hit-and-run that happened in November in Greenville County. Troopers say on Nov. 19 at about 7 p.m., a pedestrian was hit and killed on White Horse Road near West Marion Road. They said the vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing Greenville teen who ran away in dad’s car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies.
FOX Carolina
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
wspa.com
Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Man accused of...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. According to the coroner, the crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on West Butler and Ashmore Road. The coroner said the crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner has identified the motorcyclist...
FOX Carolina
2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt. Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
abccolumbia.com
Fatal vehicle collision in Newberry under investigation
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 9 in the late evening hours. Authorities say a 911 call was received at around 10:40 p.m. following the 18-wheeler versus car collision that occurred...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen who left in her dad's car found safe
GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE:Williams was found safe. Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina, are asking you to call 911 if you see a teen who took her father's car. Semjasemja Nella Williams, 15, ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Video above:...
