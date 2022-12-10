ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST. * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow. accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around. one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In...
BINGHAMTON, NY
SFGate

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
TILLAMOOK, OR
SFGate

Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
WEED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy