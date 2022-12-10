Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
It’s possible to visit Hawaii on a budget - here’s how
Hawaii is expensive, but these budget tips can make your money go a bit further © Maridav / Getty Images. There’s a saying in Hawaii: there’s a cost to paradise. Among the US states, Hawaii had the highest cost of living in 2019, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
‘Shame on you!’ Mother calls out Southwest Airlines staffer for ‘yelling at’ her son who was flying alone
A mother has called out a Southwest Airlines staffer by name after he allegedly “yelled at” her and her son as she took him to board his first flight alone.Tanya Kara, from Orange County, California, took to Twitter to criticise the gate agent’s behaviour at Tampa airport on Sunday.“@SouthwestAir shame on you,” she wrote in a furious thread about the incident.@SouthwestAir shame on you. My 13 y o son was flying alone for his first time due the holidays and gate agent Samuel @ @FlyTPA flt 2675 to DC refused to let him on during family boarding and yelled at...
Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change
With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
JetBlue and American announced 11 all-new routes as the pair beefs up its controversial Northeast Alliance — see the full list
JetBlue and American's route announcement comes on the heels of an antitrust trial in Boston concerning the pair's powerful Northeast Alliance.
Thrillist
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
Video of Plane Preparing to Fly Through Alaska Storm Has Us Saying 'Nope'
Something tells us this was probably a bumpy ride.
Save on your Hawaii vacation by booking cheaper, more sustainable options to a rental car
Renting a car for your trip to Hawaii is the norm for travelers, but experts say you can enjoy your trip with cheaper, more sustainable alternatives.
Comments / 0