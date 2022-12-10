Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Crimestoppers Honolulu says stolen license plates can lead to other crimes
HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Crimestoppers says people may be contributing to the crime rate going up and not even know it. Stolen license plates can be used to commit other crimes. When your plate is stolen, you should report it right away. The theft is a hidden crime, that's not really...
KITV.com
Honolulu ambulance provider overwhelmed by surge in emergency calls
Samson Juan's making about $27 an hour training to be an emergency medical technician. He knows it's a job that won't be easy.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
Last Hawaiian princess dies at 96
'Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people'
Kauai mayor priorities align with Capitol and new governor
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami joins KHON2 live.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
Hot cocoa shops in Honolulu for National Cocoa Day
Dec. 13 is observed as national cocoa day!
Supply chain issues causing interisland flight delays
Airlines are still dealing with supply chain issues, a problem that first came to light in the height of the pandemic.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kaneohe man, fired up about abandoned shopping carts, has collected and returned his 500th one. Josh Baldovi said he looks for things people fail to return. He started collecting abandoned carts last August after seeing so many around his Windward Oahu neighborhood. “If it’s there tomorrow,...
KITV.com
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Right now, only a fraction...
foxwilmington.com
Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat
A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
KITV.com
Staffing shortage impacting Honolulu EMS
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is once again struggling to keep up with a surge in emergency calls. Over the past four days, EMS closed 39 ambulance shifts due to staffing shortages. EMS says many employees are simply exhausted by the volume of calls. And more paramedics are leaving the profession for better paying jobs.
KITV.com
HFD accepts illegal fireworks will go off but they urge community not to buy them
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police responded to a fireworks violation in Makakilo on Sunday but first responders believe this will not be the last call they will receive this year. Oahu residents can apply for fireworkers permits until Dec. 21. Honolulu Fire officials said they accepted the fact that illegal...
KITV.com
Toxic chemicals detected in Navy drinking water on Oahu for the past two years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says toxic chemicals found in firefighting suppressant have been detected in the Navy's drinking water system for at least the past two years -- at levels deemed safe at the time. But in June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drastically lowered...
KITV.com
New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki. According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue.
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court docs: Suspect in deadly Waikiki attack allegedly used 6-inch ‘dagger-type knife’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released court documents reveal more information on what led to a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead. Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Lionel Winebush, was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another group for a previous incident involving machetes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon
Wallet Hub reports a record increase in third quarter credit card debt – about $40 billion. It was more than twice as much as debt growth in any quarter after the Great Recession. Business Report: Neighbor Island house prices. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard...
Comments / 0