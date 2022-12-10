ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
foxwilmington.com

Hawaiian Scuba Diver Had Terrifying Close Call With Boat

A motorboat driver narrowly misses a Hawaiian scuba diver’s head. The terrifying close encounter happened when scuba diver Chris Lastra was spearfishing off the coast of Honolulu. Lastra’s camera captured the moment a boat almost hits him after a surface check. Luckily, he was not hurt but the boat propeller’s cut through his flipper. Lastra takes full responsibility, admitting he should have placed a dive buoy to alert boaters of his position.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii

Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
KITV.com

Staffing shortage impacting Honolulu EMS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is once again struggling to keep up with a surge in emergency calls. Over the past four days, EMS closed 39 ambulance shifts due to staffing shortages. EMS says many employees are simply exhausted by the volume of calls. And more paramedics are leaving the profession for better paying jobs.
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon

Wallet Hub reports a record increase in third quarter credit card debt – about $40 billion. It was more than twice as much as debt growth in any quarter after the Great Recession. Business Report: Neighbor Island house prices. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard...
