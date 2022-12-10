Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
New Project Shines Bright – Oryen Network Outlook Better Than Maker Or Solana
In investing, timing is vital to maximizing profits. Identifying these projects gives investors a step ahead in joining massive bull trends before they even occur. In crypto, DeFi projects are emerging each day, and one particular project stands out: Oryen Network. The project has recently gained massive traction from the crypto community as its tokenomics remain solid against Solana and Maker.
coinchapter.com
Solana (SOL) Is Losing Holders Daily to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Following 655% Price Increase in Presale
The recent market turmoil due to the FTX collapse has rocked the markets. However, some coins are suffering more than others. This is especially true for Solana and other tokens linked to FTX. However, there are always tokens that are doing well. Tokens that emphasize decentralization have benefited as crypto...
coinchapter.com
Three Crypto Projects Not To Miss: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes (BIG)
For many investors, a lower entry price for cryptocurrencies represents the opportunity to see a larger degree of returns. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 3 of its presale following a 655% price increase, DeFi meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), and established player Shiba Inu (SHIB) are all available for under $1. Here’s why you can’t afford to miss them at that bargain price.
coinchapter.com
Gaming Platform Azarus to list on Uniswap – onramps multi-million streaming audience to blockchain
San Francisco, USA, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Azarus will be hosting a keynote stream in partnership with Animoca Brands at 7am UTC on Wednesday, December 14th (11pm PST on Tuesday, December 13th) to reveal the imminent listing on Uniswap of the AzaCoin, an ERC-20 Token on Ethereum Mainnet, which will list on Uniswap on January 11, 2023.
coinchapter.com
What is the potential of these cryptos: Snowfall protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINK), and Polygon (MATIC)
With the world of cryptocurrency expanding at such a quick speed, it’s no surprise that investors want to get in on the action. With so many cryptos to select from, it might be tough to tell which ones are the most promising. In this article, we will look at the potential of three of the most popular cryptos on the market: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chainlink (LINK), and Polygon (MATIC).
coinchapter.com
Platypus Launches Native Stablecoin USP
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Platypus Finance is launching USP, a protocol-native stablecoin. USP’s deployment has emerged from Platypus’ goal of improving capital efficiency for its users. USP also resolves long-running collateral issues associated with stablecoins. The native Platypus Finance stablecoin has been designed to reduce the liquidity fragmentation and scattered assets that are endemic to many protocols.
coinchapter.com
SmarterWorx Is on The Forefront of NFT Yield, Outpacing ApeCoin And Solana
Generating revenue in the crypto sector goes hand-in-hand with value addition. Users will readily invest in projects that sustainably earn them high yields. Otherwise, projects built on shaky frameworks may rise rapidly and come down just as quickly, wiping out investors’ assets. NFT trading may be the riskiest for...
coinchapter.com
Voltreum Announces a P2P Blockchain-Based Strategy to Trade Energy
The project aims to provide greater access to renewable and clean energy sources. The platform allows consumers, producers, and other stakeholders to exchange energy in a peer-to-peer manner using smart contracts. The company leverages the distributed power of blockchain technology and leveraging localized distribution networks and microgrids. Voltreum platform will...
coinchapter.com
If Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA) are depleting your investment, turn to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
In about a year, Polkadot (DOT) has witnessed a significant decline in value, going from over $28 to $5. On the other side, Cardano (ADA), which was trading at $1.378, dropped to $0.3144 in the same time span. However, analysts expect the price of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) token, which also provides first-time investors with a 100% bonus, to increase by 5000% soon. Investors are still optimistic about Snowfall Protocol (SNW), as the team recently announced a raise of $3 million in its second presale round.
coinchapter.com
CPI report shows 7.1% core inflation – what does it mean for Bitcoin?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Dec 13 shows core inflation rose just 0.1% from the previous month, lower than the expectations of a 0.3% monthly increase and stood at 7.1% year-over-year. The moderate increase signifies that the runaway inflation is “beginning to...
coinchapter.com
Shiba Inu Coin, ADA, XRP Prices Plummet As Fed Hikes Continue
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market plummeted after the Fed announced a 0.5% hike in interest rates. Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), and Cardano (ADA) price faced significant selling pressure near immediate resistance, with BTC and ETH reversing their day’s gains. The slightly favorable US CPI data...
Armughan Ahmad Appointed CEO and President
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Appen Limited (Appen) (ASX: APX) today announced the appointment of Armughan Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of the company, effective from no later than 30 January 2023. Armughan Ahmad will also serve as Managing Director. Appen’s current CEO and Managing Director, Mark Brayan, will remain with the business until 28 February 2023 to ensure a smooth transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006068/en/ Armughan Ahmad (Photo: Business Wire)
coinchapter.com
First Outlook at The Conglomerate Capital´s token CONG
Since its announcement, The Conglomerate Capital (TCC) project has been garnering a lot of attention. Some people are calling it the next big thing in the crypto world, and there is certainly a lot of hype surrounding it. Our group of crypto journalists decided to take a closer look at...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Price Near Crucial Juncture, Can BTC Bulls Save The Day?
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,500 resistance. BTC/USD traded below a major bullish trend line with support at $17,000 on the 4-hours chart. The price must stay above the $16,750 support to avoid a bearish reversal. Bitcoin price is moving lower below $17,000. BTC/USD could accelerate lower...
coinchapter.com
Sam Bankman-Fried granted special privileges to Alameda Research in FTX trade
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt trading firm, had an unfair trading advantage on the defunct crypto exchange FTX. According to a recent filing by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), executives of the exchange granted special privileges to the trading firm. In its complaint...
coinchapter.com
ETH/BTC on the verge of a sharp 23% move; what to expect?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trended sideways on Dec 13, unable to break above their resistances. As a result of the week-long sideways consolidation, BTC/USD exchange rate bobbed at just above $17,100, while ETH/USD stood at $1,270. Meanwhile, investors might see a sharp move on the ETH/BTC chart.
coinchapter.com
Everything You Need To Know About Hash Rate
In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are many different metrics. One of those metrics is known as “hash power” or “hash rate.” Ever wonder what the hash rate is? Hash rate is the measurement of your bitcoin’s processing power. It’s a number that represents how...
coinchapter.com
Factors to Consider when Choosing an Online Casino
Casinos have existed for decades, and they offer seamless gaming experiences to millions globally. These casinos have undergone recent technological developments, making them meet their users’ demands. This development has also led to online casinos, which provide gamers with various games. Every online casino stands out regarding software, operators,...
Comments / 0