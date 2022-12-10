ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Porterville Recorder

Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Williamson and the Pelicans visit conference foe Utah

New Orleans Pelicans (18-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (16-14, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference play Thursday. The Jazz have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 4 ALABAMA 91, MEMPHIS 88

Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Kennedy 1-1, McCadden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-2, Franklin 0-3, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dandridge, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Lomax 3, Davis 2, Franklin 2, Dandridge, McCadden, Williams). Steals: 13 (Davis 4, Lomax 2, C.Lawson,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Giannis, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes, 128-111

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61

Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Raiders play final game in Oakland

1925 — The first NHL game is played at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The Americans score first, but the Montreal Canadiens prevail 3-1, before 17,000 in attendance. 1929 — The Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 in their first game at Chicago Stadium. Vic Ripley scores twice in 35 seconds during the second period to the delight of the 14,212 fans in attendance.
OAKLAND, CA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 121, New Orleans 100

Percentages: FG .398, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Temple 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Graham 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Jones 0-2, Valanciunas 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Alvarado 0-3, Nance Jr. 0-3, Murphy III 0-4). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Marshall,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 66, Jacksonville 52

MISSISSIPPI (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Collins 1-10, Davis 1-4, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Scott 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 10 (Salary 3, Team 2, Collins 1, Davis 1, Scott 1, Singleton 1, Baker 1) Steals: 4 (Scott 2, Davis 1, Baker 1)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA A&M 58, EDWARD WATERS 47

Percentages: FG .266, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Oliver 2-5, Binder 1-2, Myers 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hussein 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kanyanga 4, Kuimi). Turnovers: 15 (Oliver 6, Crumb 4, Hayes 2, Kanyanga, Kuimi, Myers). Steals: 8 (Edwards 2, Hayes 2, Kanyanga 2,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Percentages: FG .442, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Tatum 5-10, Smart 4-11, Williams 3-5, Brown 3-7, White 2-4, Brogdon 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Griffin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kornet, Tatum). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Tatum 4, Smart 3, Brogdon 2, Hauser). Steals: 6 (Brown...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 91, UTSA 70

UTSA (5-5) Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 4-10 2-3 10, Buggs 2-7 0-0 5, Medor 7-18 7-9 23, Richards 5-10 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 2-2 5, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Diouf 0-0 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-60 17-23 70.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 74, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 3-7, Fleming 2-4, Sanders 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1, Koroma 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Koroma, Sanders, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Fleming, Koroma, Sanders). Steals: 3 (Hunter, Pierce, Taylor). Technical...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59

MINNESOTA (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Borowicz 3-5, Braun 2-7, Cayton 2-4, Heyer 1-4, Gradwell 1-1, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Heyer 2, Braun 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Heyer 2, Battle 2, Gradwell 2, Braun 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Braun 4,...
MINNESOTA STATE

