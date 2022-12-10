Read full article on original website
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Franklin News Post
Johnny CASA returns for 17th year Saturday
Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the 17th annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run Saturday at 9 a.m. in uptown Rocky Mount. The family focused event offers a choice of a 5-mile run, 3.1- mile run (5K), or 3.1mile walk (5K) race option offering everyone a course in which they can participate.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County nonprofits see increased needs this Christmas
Several local nonprofits are making final preparations on programs to help area families in need during the holidays. These groups provide food, warm clothing and toys to children to assure their Christmas morning is a merry one. One of the biggest area programs is We Care of Franklin County which...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared
This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon
(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
WSLS
Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
chathamstartribune.com
Teen missing again
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking input as to the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. Gadson, 17, is a black female who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna today, Dec. 13. Gadson was also reported missing in November. She was found four days later and...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
WSLS
Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police. Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot. When...
Franklin News Post
In last public words, Roanoke tech entrepreneur speaks of his faith in God
For those who turned out to celebrate the life of a man described as a pioneer and leader in the technology ecosystem of Southwest Virginia and beyond, Bonz Hart had a message:. “I’m not the star of the show,” Hart said in a video, taken several weeks before he died...
WDBJ7.com
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
WSET
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.
age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
Franklin News Post
Trinity Ecumenical announces “Blue Christmas” worship on Dec. 19 (copy)
Christians of all denominations are invited to join in a worship service designed especially for those who are approaching the holiday season with pain in their hearts from loss of a loved one or other difficult circumstances. “For many, Advent and December are a season of hope and Christmas is...
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Michael Farmer
Age 70 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
25newsnow.com
Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure
UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
