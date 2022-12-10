ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Johnny CASA returns for 17th year Saturday

Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the 17th annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run Saturday at 9 a.m. in uptown Rocky Mount. The family focused event offers a choice of a 5-mile run, 3.1- mile run (5K), or 3.1mile walk (5K) race option offering everyone a course in which they can participate.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County nonprofits see increased needs this Christmas

Several local nonprofits are making final preparations on programs to help area families in need during the holidays. These groups provide food, warm clothing and toys to children to assure their Christmas morning is a merry one. One of the biggest area programs is We Care of Franklin County which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared

This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon

(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Body recovered near dam in Amherst County last week

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said the body of a missing person was recovered near the Cushaw Dam in Snowden last week. The body was recovered on Dec. 7, according to the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department. The dam was identified as a location of interest by K9 teams on...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Teen missing again

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking input as to the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. Gadson, 17, is a black female who went missing from her Rockford School Road home in Gretna today, Dec. 13. Gadson was also reported missing in November. She was found four days later and...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek

Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSLS

Man found shot dead in Northwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot dead in a home in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to police. Authorities said they were called out to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 3 p.m. to respond to a report of someone who had been shot. When...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin Co. crash along 220S cleared

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays and has closed 220S Saturday night, according to VDOT. The crash was near Country Ridge Rd; Rt. 609N/S (Franklin Co.). Check back for updates.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Douglas Lee Johnston, Jr.

age 49 of Dublin passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. Born December 8, 1972 in Radford, Virginia he was the son of Carolyn Rakes Johnston and the late Douglas Lee Johnston, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sidney & Violet Mabry Rakes, paternal grandparents, Robert Jesse Johnston & Ruth Cecil Johnston, uncles, Randy Rakes, Robert Jesse Johnston, Jr. and Charles Foley.
DUBLIN, VA
Franklin News Post

Trinity Ecumenical announces “Blue Christmas” worship on Dec. 19 (copy)

Christians of all denominations are invited to join in a worship service designed especially for those who are approaching the holiday season with pain in their hearts from loss of a loved one or other difficult circumstances. “For many, Advent and December are a season of hope and Christmas is...
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Michael Farmer

Age 70 of Dublin, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
25newsnow.com

Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure

UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy