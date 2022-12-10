Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO