Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 15
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 15
If you haven't made it yet to Santa's Wonderland, there's still two more weeks to take in the magnificent light display at 18898 Texas 6 in South College Station. A $20 Super Saver discount ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Regular ticket prices at the gate are $52.95 for adults and $47.95 for children. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 6-11 p.m.; Fridays, 6 p.m.-midnight; Saturdays, 3 p.m.-midnight; and Sundays, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. through Dec. 30.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves sale for future commercial development in Midtown Business Park
During the final College Station City Council meeting of 2022, councilors approved a $9.36 million commercial development sale for about 29 acres in the Midtown Business Park to Levcor Acquisition of Houston. Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development, presented the proposal at the Dec. 8 meeting and said...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BCS Modern wins annual Downtown Bryan Impact Award
Chris Lawrence and René Graham — founders of the real estate development firm BCS Modern — recently received the Downtown Impact Award for the city of Bryan because of their revitalization efforts downtown. Lawrence and Graham both said this has been a long time coming, as they...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Irrigation design workshops set Dec. 13-15 in College Station
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s School of Irrigation within the Texas A&M Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering will offer two different in-person courses in December. Both will focus on irrigation design using computer-aided design, CAD, software. The first course, the Irrigation CAD Workshop, is Dec. 13-14 from...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn College musicians present 'Sounds of the Seasons' in Round Top
The Blinn College District's wind symphony and choirs will present a musical tribute to the holiday season at the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top on Friday night. "Sounds of the Seasons" will be at 7 p.m. and will feature the world premiere of "Café Bleu" by Brooke Pierson by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands. The bands co-commissioned the piece. which, according to a Blinn press release, "invokes the classic American styles of Aaron Copland and George Gershwin, with a hint of the jazz idiom and the Great American Songbook."
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station boys basketball team rallies past Waco La Vega
WACO — Willie Everline scored 22 points, and Joey Toussaint added 14 as the College Station boys basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Waco La Vega 52-45 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. College Station’s JV improved to 12-3 with a 56-28 win. Parker Browning led the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco is hosting a Jingle Bell Jump for Charity event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Bryan Towne Shopping Center (Towne Center Way in Bryan). Raising awareness and funds for Family Promise, a charity organization that provides meals and support services for homeless. Teams of Bryan High School students, adults and staff are needed to compete in different events. Tickets: $15 beforehand and $18 at the door.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M meat judging team wins national title
The Texas A&M University Meat Judging Team claimed the 2022 national championship at the American Meat Science Association International Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, on Nov. 13. Team members, all students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science, placed first in beef...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Breeze to premiere Christmas flute music
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring the world flute choir premiere of a Christmas composition. Sergey Khvoshchinsky primarily composes for choral groups, but after viewing a YouTube performance by the Brazos Breeze, he adapted “Christmas Music Box” for the group.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Price enters transfer portal
Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. Price, son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, played at A&M Consolidated. Devin Price had four receptions this season for 52 yards. He appeared in all 12 games, making starts against Miami, Auburn and UMass.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD board members sworn in, new officers appointed
Tuesday was a big night for the College Station school district as three members were sworn onto the board again and new executive board officers were appointed. Jeff Horak, Joshua Benn and Kimberly McAdams took the oath of office and were sworn into the College Station school board. While all three are current board members, members are only voted in for three-year terms and must run for reelection once that term comes to a close.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies land commitment from 2024 wideout
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling on Sunday. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native is the 40th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024 and is the 38th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Gatling is A&M’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
New school boundaries await opening of Sadberry Intermediate
In preparation for the opening of Sadberry Intermediate in August 2023, the Bryan school district has opened a community-wide survey regarding attendance boundaries. The survey will remain open until Friday. During Monday’s school board meeting, Barbara Ybarra, associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the district, said approximately 500 people...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Defense spurs Bryan girls basketball team over Temple in district opener
Bryan’s offense got off to a slow start, but luckily the defense was spot on in helping the Lady Vikings roll to a 52-28 victory over the Temple Tem-Cats in a District 12-6A girls basketball opener Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The teams in the first quarter would have...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Urge commissioners to help veterans
The unrealistic politics of the Brazos County Commissioners Court continues to rage. This time it is veterans in the county who need help who will pay a price for the deep divide on the court. Most recently it has been the taxpayers and voters not being able to early vote...
Bryan College Station Eagle
'Who's Holiday' returns to The Theatre Company Thursday through Sunday
What has become an annual holiday favorite returns to The Theatre Company for four performances, starting Thursday. The company's executive director, Adrienne Dobson, stars in "Who's Holiday" for the fifth time. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State
As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena. While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an...
