Santa and his elves have touched down in Hollywood and they invite children and their parents to join them and enjoy the Christmas spirit at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Actor Jason Dohring, best known for his role in “Veronica Mars,” joined Santa and his elves for the opening of L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO