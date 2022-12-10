ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 UCLA takes on No. 20 Maryland after Clark's 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 UCLA faces the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins after Jaylen Clark scored 24 points in UCLA's 87-64 victory against the Denver Pioneers. The Terrapins are 5-0 on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles school district sued in student's overdose death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in a high school restroom has filed a negligence and wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District. Elena Perez seeks damages, including “for the loss of love of her daughter,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

The Holidays Have Arrived in Hollywood With the Opening of Winter Wonderland

Santa and his elves have touched down in Hollywood and they invite children and their parents to join them and enjoy the Christmas spirit at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Actor Jason Dohring, best known for his role in “Veronica Mars,” joined Santa and his elves for the opening of L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy