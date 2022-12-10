ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
CINCINNATI, OH
ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61

Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
GREEN BAY, WI
NO. 4 ALABAMA 91, MEMPHIS 88

Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Kennedy 1-1, McCadden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-2, Franklin 0-3, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dandridge, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Lomax 3, Davis 2, Franklin 2, Dandridge, McCadden, Williams). Steals: 13 (Davis 4, Lomax 2, C.Lawson,...
MEMPHIS, TN
FLORIDA A&M 58, EDWARD WATERS 47

Percentages: FG .266, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Oliver 2-5, Binder 1-2, Myers 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hussein 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kanyanga 4, Kuimi). Turnovers: 15 (Oliver 6, Crumb 4, Hayes 2, Kanyanga, Kuimi, Myers). Steals: 8 (Edwards 2, Hayes 2, Kanyanga 2,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Utah 121, New Orleans 100

NEW ORLEANS (100) Murphy III 0-7 0-1 0, Williamson 10-16 6-10 26, Valanciunas 6-13 3-4 15, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, McCollum 6-17 1-3 14, Marshall 2-5 2-2 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 1-1 0-0 3, Alvarado 1-6 2-5 4, Daniels 2-4 2-2 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-93 22-33 100.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
UTAH 91, UTSA 70

Percentages: FG .383, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Richards 2-4, Medor 2-5, Addo-Ankrah 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Buggs 1-3, Aleu 0-1, Farmer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Diouf). Turnovers: 9 (Aleu 3, Medor 2, Bofinger, Farmer, Germany, Richards). Steals: 6 (Medor 5, Addo-Ankrah). Technical Fouls:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Tuesday's Scores

Washburn vs. Kidder County, ppd. Watford City vs. Dickinson, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Percentages: FG .442, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Tatum 5-10, Smart 4-11, Williams 3-5, Brown 3-7, White 2-4, Brogdon 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Griffin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kornet, Tatum). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Tatum 4, Smart 3, Brogdon 2, Hauser). Steals: 6 (Brown...
BOSTON, MA
Mississippi 66, Jacksonville 52

MISSISSIPPI (9-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Collins 1-10, Davis 1-4, Baker 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Singleton 3, Scott 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 10 (Salary 3, Team 2, Collins 1, Davis 1, Scott 1, Singleton 1, Baker 1) Steals: 4 (Scott 2, Davis 1, Baker 1)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Minnesota 75, Milwaukee 59

MINNESOTA (7-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Borowicz 3-5, Braun 2-7, Cayton 2-4, Heyer 1-4, Gradwell 1-1, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Heyer 2, Braun 1) Turnovers: 14 (Micheaux 3, Borowicz 3, Heyer 2, Battle 2, Gradwell 2, Braun 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Braun 4,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Texas 75, Jackson St. 58

TEXAS (6-4) Gaston 4-6 1-2 9, Faye 5-7 4-5 14, Gonzales 1-11 7-8 10, Harmon 6-13 0-0 12, Morris 7-18 0-0 16, Muhammad 2-5 0-0 4, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Mwenentanda 0-0 2-2 2, Masudi 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 29-67 14-17 75. JACKSON ST. (2-6) Woodard 1-3 3-4 5, Jackson...
AUSTIN, TX
Wednesday's Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Jeff Belge. MILWAUKEE BREWERS...

