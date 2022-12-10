ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana, smashed mobile homes and chicken houses in Mississippi and threatened neighboring Southern states with additional severe weather Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered...
Water stations OK'd for Southern California bighorn sheep

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — In response to years of drought, Southern California conservationists are planning to install water stations in inland desert regions that are home to bighorn sheep. The Southern California News Group reported Wednesday that the nonprofit Society for the Conservation of Bighorn Sheep will install...
