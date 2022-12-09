Read full article on original website
ByHeart Infant Formula Recall Issued Due to Potential Cronobacter Contamination
Another baby formula recall has been issued over concerns that products distributed throughout the United States may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, which is a bacteria that can cause serious and potentially life-threatening infections, especially among vulnerable newborns. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a ByHeart infant formula...
