Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4) BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Rahmir Moore scored 20 points in Wagner's 72-59 loss to the Fordham Rams. The Seahawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Wagner has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10...

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO