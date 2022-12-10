Read full article on original website
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Community helps clean disabled woman's lawn after she gets a mean note: 'Neighbors stepped up'
After a disabled woman in Billerica, Massachusetts, received a rude note telling to clean up her yard, her local community rallied in her support. Speaking to The Washington Post, Kristene Whitehouse said that she was shocked to find the note in her mailbox. "Clean up your yard leaves!! They blow all around," read the handwritten note. For emphasis, the word "around" was underlined several times. Whitehouse said she stared at the note as she stood in front of her home in the Boston suburb of Billerica, where she lives alone. "I felt very small, demeaned, and powerless," said the 53-year-old who was born with several missing fingers as well as vision and hearing issues. She is also on a fixed income and can't afford to hire someone to clean her yard.
8-year-old's enormous toy dinosaur gets VIP treatment from airline workers in flight to Washington
When 8-year-old Rowan Francois bought a dinosaur toy on a vacation in Florida, he was clueless about how he would safely transport it home. Thanks to Bryant Cisneraos, a baggage handler at California Burbank airport, the youngster's prized possession got VIP treatment throughout the journey to Spokane, Washington. "It's almost...
Her grandma's last request was to 'do good.' She responded by writing 1,000 letters of kindness.
Cerebral palsy hasn't kept her back. It's no secret that everyone could use a little kindness in their lives and it can come in many forms. Sometimes it's the neighbor cutting your grass when your husband's away and you're too busy to get to it yourself. Other times it's sending a card to the elderly widow down the street.
Florida woman and Rhode Island man strike up 20-year friendship following an area code mix-up
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 2, 2021. It has since been updated. Gladys Hankerson of Delray Beach, Florida, was trying to reach her sister in Maryland one day, about two decades ago, when she misdialed the phone number and heard a stranger's voice on the other end. "At first, it was just like her saying, 'Oh I'm sorry!' and she's really Southern, very hospitable, polite, very sweet, she's like, 'I'm so sorry, child!' and then she hangs up real quick," Mike Moffitt from Rhode Island—who answered the call—told NBC News about the start of what has since turned out to be a lasting, over-the-phone friendship.
These 'courtesy lessons' where kids role-play as adults riding on a bus ride are magnificent
How to create a society that looks out for others.
Teacher criticized for offering free period products to students: 'What's wrong with a period?'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2021. It has since been updated. As a gesture of compassion, a high school teacher based in California leaves out free period products in an easily accessible spot in his classroom for his students. Anyone at all is able to reach into the bin and take what they need. While this sounds like a compassionate act, one of his colleagues expressed criticism regarding the initiative as the teacher is a man. In a Reddit post, the teacher explained that his colleague, a woman in her 60s, claimed it was inappropriate particularly because the majority of those who will benefit from the period product box will be young girls. However, Reddit users affirmed in the comments section that his act was indeed a valuable act of kindness. The teacher's individual gesture is part of a larger conversation about period poverty.
