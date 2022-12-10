Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Queer person shares family texts over a 12-year period showing change, love, and acceptance
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. As social beings, acceptance is the cornerstone to leading a happy life. As any member of the LGBTQIA+ community will tell you, being loved and accepted for they are is so important to one's mental health. Queer, trans, and nonbinary model Rain Dove Dubilewski shared messages from their family members to highlight how their reaction to them embracing their identity changed over the years. From rejecting their identity to acknowledging it, to finally accepting them. Dubilewski, who hails from Brooklyn, said they didn't share the message so people could judge their family, which was also why they didn't share it earlier. Dubilewski said they wanted to share the message to highlight the journey of acceptance from their family. The message shared spans from 2008 to 2019 and it perfectly captures acceptance over time.
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
Upworthy
Elderly man stuns people with piano performance in public place, has everyone grooving to his tune
This man performing Jerry Lee Lewis's "Great Balls of Fire" is sure to give you goosebumps. In a video uploaded on Reddit, an elderly man can be seen playing the song on a public piano. Many were stunned by his fingers moving so fast on the instrument. However, they enjoyed every bit of his performance while singing along with him. He is a true performer as he keeps looking at his audience for a response. The video ends with him playing the notes of the song perfectly on the piano.
Upworthy
Man gives a glowing recommendation for stranger who put his number down as a job reference
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2021. It has since been updated. The anxiety of waiting for a callback after giving a job interview can be excruciating. In many cases, the final call can hang on the references listed in your resume and it's important to curate the right person to list as your reference. One person completely winged it by listing a complete stranger and surprisingly got a glowing recommendation. Perseph was going about his day when got a call asking if he knew a certain Jessica Sanchez who worked with him. He knew no one of that name but decided to play along. The video went viral garnering more than 100k likes and close to 400k views.
The foolproof guide to making friends as an adult.
Making friends is hard. These five tips from an expert can help.
Tiny ballerina spots her family in the crowd and cannot contain her absolute joy
Proof that showing up matters.
Upworthy
Artist's 'Yes, But' illustrations capture the irony of everyday life. Here are 20 that hit the spot
Anton Gudim, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well known for his comic illustrations that depict the absurdity of everyday moments. The "Yes, But" series is one of the most popular among his followers as social media users can deeply relate to it. So much so, Gudim started a second Instagram page just to post these illustrations. Some of the comics in this series are hilarious—like someone who enjoys working remotely but can't find a plug-in point and only has a 3% battery on their laptop. In another comic strip, he shows how people's attitudes are quite contradictory when it comes to physical exercise. Gudim demonstrates this with a side-by-side comparison of a person working out in the gym but taking a lift to get to the floor above them.
Upworthy
Elliot Page's memoir talks about his journey as a transperson: 'I can be with myself, in this body'
Elliot Page, the "Umbrella Academy" actor, has been pretty open about his journey of publicly coming out as a trans man. He has further highlighted his story through his upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." The 35-year-old revealed more information about this book on his Instagram. He posted a photo of the cover of his memoir which will be out by June next year. On the cover of the book is an image of Page in which he can be seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless t-shirt. He looks absolutely comfortable in his skin and confident about himself. He wrote in the caption, "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."
Rediscovered clip of Michael Jackson's 1984 Grammy acceptance speech is beyond sweet
Katharine Hepburn even got him to take his sunglasses off.
In praise of morning birds
Every morning, when the windows of my house are raised, I remember how much of a gift it is to be alive together.
