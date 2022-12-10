Elliot Page, the "Umbrella Academy" actor, has been pretty open about his journey of publicly coming out as a trans man. He has further highlighted his story through his upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." The 35-year-old revealed more information about this book on his Instagram. He posted a photo of the cover of his memoir which will be out by June next year. On the cover of the book is an image of Page in which he can be seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless t-shirt. He looks absolutely comfortable in his skin and confident about himself. He wrote in the caption, "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."

