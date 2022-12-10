Derby football fans in Qatar set for World Cup clash with France

Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Kylian Mbappe drilled World Cup fan in dramatic warm-up mistake
Kylian Mbappé’s worst play of the night happened before the game. While warming up for France’s eventual 2-0 World Cup semifinal win over Morocco, Mbappé accidentally struck a French fan in the face with an errant shot. Mbappé ran over to apologize and check on the fan, who was also being helped by the people around him. There’s no official word on what ended up happening to the man in question, but the series of photographs taken around the incident is certainly dramatic. Previous 1 of 4 Next The injured man is at the center of most of them, surrounded by fans tending to him with...
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
Watch: Lionel Messi Becomes Argentina's All-Time Top Scorer At World Cups By Smashing Penalty Past Croatia Keeper Dominik Livakovic
Livakovic had saved four penalties to help Croatia beat Japan and then Brazil in shootouts in Qatar. But he stood no chance of stopping Messi's record-breaking effort.
30 amazing facial reconstructions, from stone age shamans to King Tut's father
New scientific techniques are helping us reconstruct people from the past in uncanny detail.
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
Airport security liquids rule – what is changing?
Worldwide in normal times, half a million people pass through airport security every hour. Many airline passengers say it is the worst part of the journey – in particular, the need to limit LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels) to small containers and extract them from cabin baggage.The rules were introduced hastily in 2006 as a temporary measure. Despite repeated promises they remain in place.In 2019 Boris Johnson vowed the rules would be eased at major UK airports by 1 December 2022, allowing larger quantities and eliminating the need to have liquids separately scanned. With a week to go there’s no...
BBC
Arjun Tendulkar: Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin scores century on first-class debut
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian great Sachin, hit a century on his first-class debut. The 23-year-old scored 120 from 207 deliveries for Goa against Rajasthan. Tendulkar junior is primarily a bowler and was batting at seven, but he struck three figures to help Goa reach 493-8 in the Ranji Trophy.
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Comments / 0