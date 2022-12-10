Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Calls for push payment scam refunds for all
All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
BBC
New US special envoy to NI expected 'very soon'
A US special envoy for Northern Ireland will be appointed "very soon", a former Irish ambassador to the US has said. The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney quit in January 2021, having served less than a year during the Trump administration. There has been speculation the announcement could...
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
James Cleverly scales back plan for Global Britain’s network of liberty
Foreign secretary suggests UK will seek long partnerships with fewer countries, some of whom will not share its values
BBC
Welsh government budget: What does it mean for me?
Public services face a "perfect storm of financial pressures", the Welsh government said as it unveiled its spending plans for next year. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said her budget would top up NHS funding and help vulnerable people through the cost of living crisis. But ministers have ruled out raising...
£200,000 raised by Guardian and Observer readers five days into appeal
An incredible £200,000 has been donated already to our Cost of Living Crisis charity appeal by generous Guardian and Observer readers, just five days after the appeal was launched. We are raising money for grassroots charities providing much-needed support services to people struggling at the frontline of the crisis,...
BBC
Bradford: Inflation pressures to cost city £58m - council leader
Inflationary pressures will cost Bradford an extra £58m next year, according to the council's leader. Labour's Susan Hinchcliffe said the authority had no choice but to raise council tax and cut some services. It would also have to use almost £30m of its cash reserves to deliver a balanced...
BBC
Council funding cut for Ukrainian refugee scheme
The UK government is cutting the money it gives councils for helping Ukrainian refugees by almost half, blaming pressures on public finances. Councils will receive £5,900 - down from £10,500 - for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area. The government said it faced tough decisions given...
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Lib Dems urge ministers to ban home repossessions over Christmas
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called on the government to ban banks from repossessing people's homes over the holiday period. Thousands of families are facing a "nightmare before Christmas" as mortgage rates soar, warned Sir Ed. He is also demanding immediate action to protect private renters from eviction...
BBC
Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m
Two internet ticket touts who resold tickets for events by artists including Ed Sheeran have been ordered to repay more than £6m. Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, were convicted in 2020 of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud. The pair benefited...
BBC
Charlene Ruto: Kenya's 'first daughter' denies using public money
Following a national outcry, the daughter of Kenya's president has denied that public money is being used to fund what she calls the "Office of the First Daughter". Since her father's inauguration in September, Ms Ruto has held several high-profile events and meetings under the title. In Kenyan law, no...
Kwarteng had ‘all the advice’ but disregarded warnings on mini-budget, MPs told
Treasury officials tell select committee they set out impacts of £45bn plan for former chancellor
BBC
Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates
Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...
Comments / 0