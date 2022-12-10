Read full article on original website
How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?
The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.
Dogeliens, Litecoin, or Filecoin, which one will be the Best Pick Amid the Bear market trend?
The current unpredictable situation of the crypto market has left users needing help with which cryptocurrency to pick for getting greater returns in the future. If you want to choose between Dogeliens (DOGET), Litecoin (LTC), and Filecoin (FIL), go through this article before deciding. Litecoin (LTC) – The Legacy Token...
Big Eyes Coin Presale Generate Huge Interest Among Crypto Enthusiasts Providing Strong Competition To Polygon And Litecoin
The core of blockchain technology is a decentralised digital ledger that can be used to store and transfer many types of data. Transactions related to cryptocurrencies, NFT ownership, and smart contracts, including DeFi, can be recorded using blockchain technology. Blockchain is different from any other database because it is not...
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin
The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
PancakeSwap (CAKE) Slides Below Range, Is This An Entry Point For Buyers?
PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been trading against the broad market, especially when major market movers have rallied. The coin has lost 0.8% over the last 24 hours and still depicts no decisive price action on the chart. Despite the CPI data release, the coin has remained unaffected by that development. CAKE traders are still wary of the asset’s next price movement.
FUD Intensifies: Can Binance Survive Or Is This The End?
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has been the target of massive FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt, for the uninitiated) over the last couple of days. After FTX collapsed, users in the space began to question if exchanges actually held enough in their reserves to honor all customers. Given what happened to FTX, is it possible for Binance to come out of this unscathed?
Fresh Project Oryen Network Looks Primed To Beat Mask Network And Sushi Long Term
There are many new projects in the world of cryptocurrency, but the most promising ones are geared toward improving the user experience. Oryen is one such crypto project that makes it easier for people to use cryptocurrency. The exemplary ICO performance of this new project has attracted experts who predict...
5 Crypto Startups To Watch Out For And Why VIM Co. Ltd. Will Be A Big Player
Within the crypto industry’s rise and fall throughout the years is the living promise of decentralizing some of the most critical aspects of society. The current crypto bear market is a manifestation of the need for individuals to find anything practically valuable for the technology. One can look at...
Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Still In “Overbought” Region, Volatility To Follow?
Data shows the Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross is still in the “overbought” region, a sign that there may be more volatility to come for the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Continues To Be At A High Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the...
SmarterWorx (ARTX) Set To Combine Multiple Systems To Challenge Synthetix Network (SNX) And GMX (GMX) Simultaneously
SmarterWorx is a dual-enabling technology that works in both the real and digital worlds. By using the arts, which find expression in many forms of paintings, drawings, and sculptures in the actual world, it scales both. They are NFTs in the metaverse, and they stand in for every character or object in the virtual world.
Here’s Why Ripple And Huobi Holders Should Consider Switching To Big Eyes Coin
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe element of the financial services industry as was the case until a few years ago. If you are new to cryptocurrencies and are wondering how to select the best options for your portfolio, the ideal strategy is through simple research. Just draw a list...
Bitcoin Zeroes In On $18,000 – Can BTC Upside Breakout Materialize?
After weeks of consolidation, Bitcoin – the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – and the broader cryptocurrency market have witnessed a short-term bounce in response to Consumer Price Index data that exceeded expectations. The Labor Department of the United States reported that CPI climbed barely 0.1% between October...
The Oryen Network ICO Could Be One of The Best Investments This Year Alongside Cardano and Ethereum Name Service
Throughout 2022, investors have absorbed a whopping $1.4 trillion in losses. The crypto market has been bearish. However, this trend was aggravated by the collapse of Terra Luna in May and the subsequent meltdown of leading crypto exchange FTX.com. The resulting downturn created domino effects, hurting projects exposed to LUNA and FTX.
Ethereum Active Addresses At Highest Since May 2021, Good News For ETH?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum daily active addresses metric is now at the highest level since May 2021, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally above $1,300. 637,000 Unique Ethereum Addresses Have Been Showing Daily Activity Recently. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, ETH is...
The Sandbox (SAND) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) Are In A Slump – Flasko (FLSK) Good Alternative?
It is essential to remember that numerous popular currencies are no longer making significant profits, especially amid the market’s decline. And since cryptocurrency enthusiasts actively seek the most profitable investments, projects that do not provide that get left out of their investment portfolio. The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) are some of those that should be left behind.
