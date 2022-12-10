Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to Solve the Container Capacity Crisis
In 2021, shippers tackled soaring customer demand, costly ocean shipping rates and slow supply cycles, meaning more containers were needed to fulfill the same requests. And the global pool of shipping containers increased by 13% as companies upscaled to meet their orders. Today the battle has been flipped upside down:...
Top Tech Startup Award: AI-Powered Automation Takes Over
Software and technology companies are at the forefront of supply chain innovation. From artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to fulfillment execution and real-time visibility, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space in a big way. They’re raising money, investing in their businesses and developing...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Autonomous Trucks Equipped with Deep Learning-Driven Robotic Arms
Outrider released TrailerConnect, a patented technology that robotically attaches the needed brake and electric lines from yard trucks to any trailers and chassis. “Outrider is reinventing the modern distribution yard to be more efficient, safer and sustainable, and we are delivering the breakthrough technology like TrailerConnect to do it,” says Andrew Smith, CEO and founder of Outrider. “TrailerConnect automates a dangerous task traditionally performed over 6 billion times annually worldwide. Four years of development and close partnerships with our priority customers has resulted in a technology integral to autonomously moving freight.”
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Supply Chain Transparency and Visibility Lead to Marketplace Trust
Supply chain is a term even most lay people are familiar with due to stories about shortages ranging from infant formula to toilet paper to new vehicles. Taken for granted many times in the past, most businesses and consumers assumed vendors would fill orders for the components and products they make and that goods would always be in stock. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, resulted in supply chain deficiencies in the global economy, which were exacerbated by geopolitical conflicts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, factory lockdowns in China and the international energy crisis that includes reduction in crude oil production among OPEC nations that could further hike transportation costs. With all of these related conditions in mind, now more than ever, transparency and effective management of an organization’s supply chain are a must.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How to Build a Shockproof Supply Chain Strategy
For supply chain leaders, it isn’t a stretch to say it has been a street fight over the last 30 months to execute steadily on cost, quality and delivery – the three pillars of any top-performing supply chain. And the challenges continue, which makes it more critical to make sure your company’s supply chain is as shockproof as possible. The goal: Seeing your enterprise through immediate needs as well as mid-term and longer-term growth.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
AS/RS: The Era of Shuttles is Here
Elevated e-commerce sales are here to stay. Even in the face of consumers’ affinity for in-person shopping and problematic macro-economic trends, online sales remain robust when compared with pre-pandemic levels. In its report on second quarter 2022 e-commerce sales, the Department of Commerce estimated that online purchases comprised nearly 14% of retail sales, or $252.1 billion, a 7.4% increase from the same period last year.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Solving Freight’s Half-Empty Truck Problem Ahead of the Holiday Surge
For businesses that ship goods on pallets, the promise of “on-time delivery” is becoming harder to keep. When shipment orders surge during the holiday season, the entire industry faces heightened pressure and scrutiny for accuracy, timeliness and loss and damage. Given the high stakes and high volume, one...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
More Than Half of Fleets Adopted Fuel-Efficient Practices in 2022: Study
Fleet-wide average fuel economy from fleets were flat at 7.24 MPG from 2018 through 2021, after 7 consecutive year-over-year increases averaging 2%, according to the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Annual Fleet Fuel Study (AFFS). The average MPG of the nation’s fleet also rose from 5.98 MPG to...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Online Consumers Frustrated with Excessive Packaging
Online shoppers are showing signs of frustration with packages arriving too big for the products being shipped, or are too flimsy, covered with too much tape or not being waterproof or recyclable, according to a new DS Smith survey. “Online shopping remains popular so the onus is on business to...
Comments / 0