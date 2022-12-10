Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The Witcher: Blood Origin review: new Netflix fantasy show is a frustrating and magic-less misfire
- Lack of creative vision. - Reveals how The Conjunction of the Spheres happened. - Stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Joey Batey, and Minnie Driver. Netflix’s Witcher series needs a big win. Just like the Continent, the fantasy franchise’s primary setting, the show’s fanbase...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
‘The Glory,’ Korean Female Revenge Drama From Netflix, Drops First Trailer
Leading Korean actor Song Hye-kyo leads the cast of “The Glory,” a Netflix drama delivering a female-led tale of delicate and long-gestating vengeance, that uploads from the end of the month. Song portrays a woman who was bullied at school, but who has carefully nurtured her grudges deep into adulthood. Her schemes for revenge against the perpetrators include exposing and turning the daily life of one of her newly-married classmates into a constant nightmare. The show is directed by An Gil-ho and written by Kim Eun-sook, whose previous credits include the gentler “Heirs” and the Song-starring hit romantic drama “Descendants of the...
TechRadar
France vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 semi-final online from anywhere
Morocco go in search of yet another giant killing on Sunday, as they take on France in this Qatar 2022 last-four clash. Walid Regragui's Moroccans have already made one piece of history, having become the first ever African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals. But the pre-tournament outsiders will be hoping to claim their biggest scalp of the tournament so far on Wednesday, as they take on Didier Deschamps' defending champs.
Report: TikTok boosts posts about eating disorders, suicide
TikTok's algorithms are promoting videos about self-harm and eating disorders to vulnerable teens, according to a report published Wednesday that highlights concerns about social media and its impact on youth mental health. Researchers at the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate created TikTok accounts for fictional teen personas in the...
TechRadar
Strange World is already heading to Disney Plus – so what went wrong?
Strange World's Disney Plus release date has been announced – less than one month after it was released in theaters. After bombing at the global box office, Disney's latest animated flick will land on Disney Plus in time for Christmas (or the holiday season, if you don't celebrate this festive event). In a press release, Disney revealed that Strange World will arrive on its streaming platform on Friday, December 23 – exactly one month after it launched in cinemas worldwide.
TechRadar
The Devil’s in the details: why Diablo 4 is shaping up to be the series' best yet
In true Blizzard fashion, Diablo 4 kicks off with a lavishly-rendered CG cutscene. As the camera swoops into re-introducing the satanic world of Sanctuary, we join a band of brigands fighting for their life. Surrounded by an army of the undead, these dagger-clutching tomb raiders desperately slice at their palms,...
TechRadar
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 news could be imminent – here's why
A PlayStation Store page for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been spotted, suggesting more details on Insomniac Games’ next web-slinging adventure could be shared sometime soon. Noted by Twitter user Wario64 (opens in new tab), a dedicated listing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was previously live on the PlayStation Store in the UK, allowing players to wishlist the upcoming PS5 exclusive. Since Wario64’s tweet, the page has seemingly been taken down, with the link now leading to an error page. You can, however, still see the page listed on Google (opens in new tab). It’s unclear if the page was pushed live accidentally or not.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
TechRadar
Cloud Nine The Wide Iron review
With their comfortable handle, variable temperature controls and premium finish, we think Cloud Nine’s The Wide Iron straighteners are an excellent choice. They come with mineral-infused plates to easily glide through wide sections of your hair with ease. While this delivers smooth results, we found hair remained full of body. Best suited to hair that's thick and long, we found they work well across all hair types.
TechRadar
Quick! The AirPods Pro 2 drop to $229, and you'll get them before Christmas
Apple's best-selling AirPods are always popular during the holidays, and Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro 2 in stock and on sale for $229 (opens in new tab) (was $249). That's just $30 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. Released in October...
TechRadar
Christmas is less than two weeks away – here are 25 last-minute gifts from Amazon
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you're still searching for that perfect last-minute gift, you've come to the right place. We've been scouring Amazon's site to bring you the 25 best last-minute Christmas gifts, and we've included a variety of items across a range of prices, so there's something for everyone on your list.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 owners in the UK can finally use its best safety feature
The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in the UK, France, and Germany and this safety tool could be the difference between life and death for some people. After a brief period of exclusivity to the US and Canada, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14...
TechRadar
PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 is here to bring you your annual dose of shame
It’s that time of year again. The days get shorter, your sleeves get longer, and PlayStation Wrap-Up is here to confront you with your annual gamer stats for 2022 – and dare you to make them public. That’s right, PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 (opens in new tab) is live,...
TechRadar
Fortnite’s nod to Metallica is the latest in a vibrant history of gaming metal crossovers
You can now purchase a Master of Puppets emote in Fortnite, letting you rock out like a true Hetfield with up to three fellow players. Announced by Fortnite’s official Twitter (opens in new tab) account, the emote will set you back to the tune of 500 V-Bucks (roughly $3.50 / £2.80 / AU$5.10) and turns you and your teammates into heavy metal legends as you take on an instrument and thrash your way through Metallica’s hit.
TechRadar
Save $200 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan for the Holidays
While some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have come and gone, there are still some fantastic deals to be had. If you haven't taken care of your holiday shopping yet and want to get someone something that's as useful as it is attractive, then consider the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact. It ranks among the best fans out there for a reason.
TechRadar
The Witcher 3 next-gen update is great – when you disable ray tracing
After much anticipation, The Witcher 3’s next-gen update has finally been released. As promised, the free update has brought with it a wealth of visual upgrades and quality-of-life updates, but there are some caveats to watch out for. I’ve been playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5 and...
TechRadar
Hogwarts Legacy's release date has delayed – but only on last-gen consoles
Warner Bros. Games has announced that its upcoming Harry Potter RPG will be delayed once again, this time only for last-gen console owners. Announced via the official Twitter (opens in new tab) page, Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One to allow developer Avalanche Software to “deliver the best possible game experience across all platforms”.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs revealed almost in full in an official listing
Thanks to certification agencies like China’s TENAA, we often learn near-official details about phones long before they launch, and so it is now with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Spotted by MyFixGuide (opens in new tab), a TENAA listing (opens in new tab) – which should be based on...
TechRadar
Amazon last-minute Christmas gifts: Echo, Kindle, Fire tablets and more
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best last-minute Amazon Christmas gifts, which include its best-selling devices like the Echo smart speaker, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more today. Amazon's device deals just happen to make fantastic gifts, so you can not only score a bargain, but you can also cross someone off your shopping list.
