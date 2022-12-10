Read full article on original website
Meet Stassie – Pet of the Week
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hi there, I’m really happy to meet you! My name is Stassie and I was brought into the shelter as a stray. There’s a lot of things about myself that I can’t wait to tell you, but for the purpose of this quick introduction I’ll pick just one; then you can come meet me and hear more of my stories!
Unpermitted bulkheads impacting forage fish locally and statewide
A staggering 74 percent of bulkheads, or armoring, constructed along the shorelines of San Juan County over the last 10 years are not permitted, according to a recent study conducted by Friends of the San Juans. “This isn’t just happening here, this is what people are finding in other areas...
Hospital commissioners meeting Dec. 14
Submitted by the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1. The regular board meeting of the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Documents for the meeting can be found on our website at Meetings 2022 as they become available.
League of Women Voters Observer Corps notes on Board of Health
Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps. *The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to expand public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.
Housing Advisory Committee member needed
Submitted by San Juan County. Are you a San Juan Island resident who is passionate and knowledgeable about affordable housing in San Juan County? The County is seeking a new member for the Housing Advisory Committee to fill the San Juan Island position. The Committee is the main advisory body...
