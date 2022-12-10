Read full article on original website
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Trek to Rhode Island for Tuesday Tilt
KINGSTON, R.I. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (11-1) hits the road again, as the squad travels to Kingston to take on the Rhode Island Rams of the Atlantic 10. A win against the Rams would improve UMass Lowell's record to 12-1, continuing the program's best start since 2002-03. A win would also extend the team's current win streak to 10 games, marking the program's longest win streak since the 2008-09 season when the team won 13 in a row. Additionally, the win would mark the team's second this year against an Atlantic 10 opponent.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Excel at Beacon Invitational
BOSTON, Mass. – Top performances were in abundance on Saturday as the UMass Lowell women's track and field team co-hosted the Beacon Invitational with UMass Boston at the TRACK at new balance. "We were extremely pleased with hosting our first meet at the TRACK at new balance," said head...
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Keep Streak Alive with 68-59 Win against St. Francis Brooklyn
LOWELL, Mass. – Senior Ayinde Hikim (Washington, D.C.) recorded 12 points to lead three double-digit scorers in a 68-59 victory for the UMass Lowell men's basketball team (11-1) against St. Francis Brooklyn (4-5) on Saturday evening at the Tsongas Center. The River Hawks extend their win streak to nine...
Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Here’s how much snow fell in Mass. on Sunday
The wintry weather caused car crashes all over Massachusetts. Boston finally saw its first snow of the winter Sunday evening, and the wintry mix caused crashes all over the state. Western Massachusetts saw the most snow by far, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with eastern Lenox recording nine...
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Chan Medical School, Lahey Hospital to open regional medical campus in Burlington
WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Chan Medical School is expanding to eastern Massachusetts with a new regional medical campus. UMass Chan Medical School and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center signed a master affiliation agreement to open UMass Chan-Lahey in Burlington. Its first class of 25 students will begin in August 2024. Those students will have a special focus on leadership, health systems science and inter-professional education.
NECN
Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps
Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
WMUR.com
1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
nomadlawyer.org
Manchester: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manchester, New Hampshire
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manchester New Hampshire. Founded along the Merrimack River, Manchester New Hampshire is a cultural center and home to several museums. A former mill town, Manchester has many historic buildings still standing. The city is also home to a number of lakes and rivers. In...
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink Along the Green Line Extension Into Medford
For those who have been curious about Somerville and Medford’s booming food scene, there’s great news. A new Green Line branch has finally been extended through the heart of Somerville and terminates in Medford, adding five stops to the route: East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts, which is on the Tufts University campus.
Route 495 in Merrimac shut down after crash with ‘serious’ injury
UPDATE: MassDOT reopened the roadway shortly after 8:00 p.m. Route 495 in Merrimac was shut down after a crash with serious injuries. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., MassDOT advised travelers to avoid the road as first responders worked the scene. About an hour later, MassDOT stated that the roadway was still...
