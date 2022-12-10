Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph late Thursday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be south of I-90.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Winnebago, Worth by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Snow Expected Thursday .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa on Thursday and persist into Thursday night. A few snow squalls with higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid- afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Kandiyohi, Pope by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Pope WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Pope and Kandiyohi Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments / 0