Effective: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Snow Expected Thursday .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa on Thursday and persist into Thursday night. A few snow squalls with higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid- afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.

EMMET COUNTY, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO