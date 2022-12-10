Effective: 2022-12-13 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southwestern Arkansas...southeastern Oklahoma...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Sevier Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Sevier, McCurtain and northeastern Red River Counties through 1245 PM CST At 1158 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Octavia to near Manchester. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Wright City, Millerton, Haworth, Garvin, Eagletown, Moon, Smithville, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Watson, Goodwater, Shinewell, Mount Herman, Glover, America, West Line, Bethel and Oak Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SEVIER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO