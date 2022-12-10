ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

CBS San Francisco

2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.  
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform

(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave.  Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Track Equipment Problem Causing Major Delays On Bart's Antioch Line

BART is reporting major delays Tuesday morning on its Antioch line because of an equipment problem on the track near Pleasant Hill. A BART spokesperson said around 6:30 a.m. that the equipment problem is affecting trains in both directions on the Antioch line, and that trains have been removed from service as a result.
PLEASANT HILL, CA

