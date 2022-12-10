Read full article on original website
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
EXCLUSIVE: 79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus, highlighting increase in attacks
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
Woman arrested after lighting restroom on fire in South San Francisco park
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) — A woman was arrested after lighting a restroom on fire on Saturday at Orange Memorial Park, the South San Francisco announced in a Facebook post. A report says that the fire was lit inside the restroom near the basketball courts. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect […]
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
I spent nine hours at San Francisco's SantaCon. Here's what you missed.
I didn't see any furtive elves puking in the bushes for once this year.
2 pedestrians killed crossing on Highway 101 in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- As potent storm front rolled through the South Bay this weekend, the rain-slickened freeway may have contributed to a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two pedestrians.According to the California Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday, two pedestrians -- a male and a female -- were crossing US-101 southbound from the center median to the right shoulder. While in the southbound No. 1 lane, they were struck by a 2021 Toyota. Both victims suffered fatal injuries.The names of the victims were being withheld until they have been positively identified and the next of kin has been notified. At the time of the collision, the CHP said, rain was falling. The driver of the Toyota was not cited pending the current investigation. It was not immediately known if the weather conditions played a role in the collision.The CHP is asking that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
‘I feel embarrassed for our city’; City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
VTA had no prior knowledge or warning employee was planning mass shooting, investigation finds
After months of research and interviews with 47 witnesses- the independent investigator concluded that VTA had no prior knowledge or warning that the employee was planning a mass shooting, an independent investigation found.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform
(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
Bay Area peaks covered with snow; Rockslide shuts down southbound 101 in Marin
SAN FRANCISCO -- A weekend storm front moved eastward early Monday, but its impact was still being felt with snow on Bay Area peaks and a rockslide on Highway 101 in Marin that damaged several vehicles.The California Highway Patrol reported a rockslide about 5 a.m. at Rodeo Ave. Arriving officers found one vehicle with major damage and others pulled over after having been impacted by debris. No injuries were immediately reported, but the slide triggered a SigAlert as southbound traffic was being routed off the freeway at Marin City.Officials brought in heavy equipment to remove the debris. The highway reopened just...
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Track Equipment Problem Causing Major Delays On Bart's Antioch Line
BART is reporting major delays Tuesday morning on its Antioch line because of an equipment problem on the track near Pleasant Hill. A BART spokesperson said around 6:30 a.m. that the equipment problem is affecting trains in both directions on the Antioch line, and that trains have been removed from service as a result.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
