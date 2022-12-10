Read full article on original website
Related
adventure.com
Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school
Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NOLA.com
Leadership Louisiana leaves participants with a renewed sense of pride and love for the state
When Sheree Blanchard assembles a class for Council for a Better Louisiana’s Leadership Louisiana program, a bit of serendipity occurs within the group of selected participants who, for the most part, do not know each other beforehand. Since 1989, CABL’s Leadership Louisiana program has equipped community leaders from all...
NOLA.com
Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues
The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
NOLA.com
Juan's Flying Burrito opens newest location on Oak Street
When Juan’s Flying Burrito closed its Uptown location at 5538 Magazine St., operators of the local taqueria brand vowed to find another location. That latest Juan's is now open at 8140 Oak St. The address was previously home to Live Oak Cafe. It’s the latest move among many for...
travelweekly.com
A New Orleans museum showcases Black Mardi Gras history
While Mardi Gras in New Orleans is known worldwide for its debaucherous celebrations -- lavish parades, bead throwing, to-go drinks and a raucous scene on Bourbon Street -- the city's Black communities created a rich Carnival culture of their own during segregation that lives on in the Crescent City today.
theadvocate.com
Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
Tommy: Where are the best places to dine out by yourself?
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
An Exodus Unlike Any Other: Why Half the People in This Community Moved Away After Hurricane Katrina
After Hurricane Katrina devastated St. Bernard Parish, many residents didn’t receive enough money from the state to rebuild. Nearly half made the difficult decision to start over somewhere else.
NOLA.com
Pickleball and a beer? New courts with bar, restaurant, coming to New Orleans; see where
Construction is underway on a pickleball facility in the Lower Garden District that will feature indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant and a bar, as local entrepreneurs look to capitalize on soaring interest in a sport that's quickly expanding across the U.S. The Exchange Pickleball + Bar, as the venue...
WWL-TV
A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all
A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
Slain Covington church worker laid to rest
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Peter Catholic Church member Ruth Prats was laid to rest Saturday morning after her and Father Otis Young were brutally murdered in November. Loved ones told WGNO Saturday, they want Prats to be remembered for her faith. “Real Holy lady,” church member Rick Salter said. “She gave her whole life […]
NOLA.com
Andrea’s in Metairie to become Marullo’s, see plans for new Italian restaurant
Andrea’s Restaurant was many different things through its long history – a spot for special dinners, a comforting old favorite, a destination for banquets, reunions and gatherings both professional and deeply personal. Now work is progressing to transform Andrea’s into a new restaurant that is out to be...
nomadlawyer.org
St. Louis Cathedral: Most Fascinating Place In St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans, LA
Tourist Attraction In St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans, LA. Dedicated to Saint Louis, it is considered the oldest cathedral in continuous use in the United States. It is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans. It is also a minor basilica, designated by Pope Paul VI. To...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
wwno.org
Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie
The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Comments / 0