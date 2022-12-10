ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

adventure.com

Meet the chef behind New Orleans’ African American-owned cooking school

Chef Dee Lavigne learned to cook at the age of seven. After a brief career in accountancy, she decided to ditch the world of spreadsheets and focus on her true passion: food. Now she runs the first African American-owned cooking school in New Orleans in over 80 years, whipping up Cajun and Creole classics for hungry travelers.
NOLA.com

Mid-City Pizza closes original location, Uptown shop continues

The broad, thin-crusted pies from Mid-City Pizza emulate the classic New York style. The pizzeria itself on Banks Street developed a style all its own – with murals, pop culture installations and memorabilia from “The Simpsons” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” making it feel simultaneously punk and a family-friendly.
NOLA.com

Juan's Flying Burrito opens newest location on Oak Street

When Juan’s Flying Burrito closed its Uptown location at 5538 Magazine St., operators of the local taqueria brand vowed to find another location. That latest Juan's is now open at 8140 Oak St. The address was previously home to Live Oak Cafe. It’s the latest move among many for...
travelweekly.com

A New Orleans museum showcases Black Mardi Gras history

While Mardi Gras in New Orleans is known worldwide for its debaucherous celebrations -- lavish parades, bead throwing, to-go drinks and a raucous scene on Bourbon Street -- the city's Black communities created a rich Carnival culture of their own during segregation that lives on in the Crescent City today.
theadvocate.com

Letters: LaToya Cantrell ill-served by consultant

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, for many years, has been a driving force for a better New Orleans. Then she hired a “consultant” who changed her. Why? Why change a genuine, caring, forward-looking, inspirational leader? Why tweak a public image that wasn’t broken until “pseudo-improved” by an expensive consultant?
WWL-TV

A Tale of Two Cities: Rebuilding from Katrina was not equal for all

A groundbreaking analysis of nearly 92,000 rebuilding grants statewide shows critics were right all along: Road Home shortchanged people in poor neighborhoods. By David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Sophie Chou (ProPublica Richard A. Webster and Jeff Adelson, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 4:00 AM CST December 11, 2022. Updated:...
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Big Chief Tootie Montana was born 100 years ago this week

This week marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of one of the most revered Mardi Gras Indians — Big Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana, born on Dec. 16, 1922. Montana’s father Alfred was Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, of which Tootie later became leader. He made his first suit in 1947. “I do it because it’s in my blood. My daddy did it, and before him my great-uncle did it. It’s been a tradition in my family for 100 years,” Montana said in 1997.
WGNO

Slain Covington church worker laid to rest

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Peter Catholic Church member Ruth Prats was laid to rest Saturday morning after her and Father Otis Young were brutally murdered in November. Loved ones told WGNO Saturday, they want Prats to be remembered for her faith. “Real Holy lady,” church member Rick Salter said. “She gave her whole life […]
wwno.org

Where Y'Eat: Hubig's return brings back more than pie

The return of Hubig's Pies means more than just having another sweet snack on the shelves. It is a piece of old New Orleans making a comeback, but making that comeback in changing times. Will the allure last? Will that Hubig’s Pie that was a natural grab-and-gobble item for so...

