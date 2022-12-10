Millions of Britons on fixed-rate mortgages face an average payment increase of £3,000 a year from 2023, the Bank of England has warned.Around four million mortgage borrowers are set to see their monthly payments jump over the next year as the risk of Britons defaulting on debt has risen, the Bank said.People with a fixed-rate loans due to expire by the end of 2023 are facing average repayment hikes of around £250 a month as they are forced to move onto a higher interest rate.This would mean that mortgage costs surge by £3,000 a year for many families who are already seeing their finances stretched...

34 MINUTES AGO