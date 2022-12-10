ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Photos: Mater Dei Catholic holds off McClymonds 26-18 to win CIF State 2-AA football championship

By Todd Shurtleff
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VN0Ww_0je06sRI00

The Crusaders claim second straight state title and third overall

MISSION VIEJO — Quarterback Domonic Nankil threw two touchdown passes and kicker Ricky Osuna connected on two field goals to lift Mater Dei Catholic to a 26-18 victory over McClymonds on Friday in the CIF State 2-AA championship game at Saddleback College.

The Crusaders (11-4) won their third state title in as many tries, tying Cathedral Catholic for most state crowns by a San Diego Section football team.

Nankil completed 22-of-32 passes for 198 yards while Osuna hit on field goals of 36 and 23 yards during the second quarter.

Mater Dei Catholic running back Anthony McMilli rushed for game-high 109 yards and he scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter.

Game Story

Here are photos from Friday's 2-AA state championship game in Mission Viejo:

All photos by Joe Bergman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itCuT_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhCuQ_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8Orx_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqJIn_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300TC6_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wk3wv_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woZrM_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjvQr_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076xIi_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nqumc_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOV4q_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2burn7_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPNOL_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PaODP_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irVA6_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8a3C_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcwbG_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMXYi_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vm1pJ_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26295y_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gRLWf_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYVAC_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjuuE_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuhjX_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsTsV_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyFdU_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeZJ6_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MmmmO_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9wYD_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRI7e_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hONJa_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzJya_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzH1H_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359CUS_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVmQi_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8xNO_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUNm6_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wfda_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMJe5_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soGrq_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUcJl_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jq1p_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Stej6_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UZle_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBLTU_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ocVj_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYymP_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZp67_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409JUM_0je06sRI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQb8k_0je06sRI00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

New Cal RB commit Jaivian Thomas breaks down his decision

Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
OAKLAND, CA
collegeofsanmateo.edu

CSM wins 1st football state title with 55-0 win over Riverside

CSM (12-1) put on a master class of dominance on both sides of the ball. It was 7-0 after three plays and 14-0 after 10 plays as the Bulldogs ripped off huge touchdown runs. CSM scored 21 first-quarter points and continued to pile on. Meanwhile the Bulldogs’ defense completely shut...
SAN MATEO, CA
ClutchPoints

USC football: 4 players Trojans must target in transfer portal

As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Honors Rap Legend Too $hort at Street Renaming Ceremony

The city of Oakland celebrated “Too $hort Day” Saturday with a street renaming, in honor of the iconic Bay Area rapper. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was part of the event and a large crowd braved the rain to see the official unveiling of "Too $hort Way" near Fremont High School, where the rapper attended.
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Teen struck by SUV at intersection near Brentwood high school

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A teen pedestrian was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive near Liberty High School. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking when the vehicle struck him. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
harkeraquila.com

Heavy rain falls across Bay Area as storm continues

Over two inches of rain have fallen in Santa Clara County since Dec. 1, an amount 21% higher than the average rainfall for this time of year, with strong rains and a storm continuing throughout this weekend. Heavy rain and an overcast sky persisted throughout the entire school day on...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million

Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy