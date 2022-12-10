Photos: Mater Dei Catholic holds off McClymonds 26-18 to win CIF State 2-AA football championship

The Crusaders claim second straight state title and third overall

MISSION VIEJO — Quarterback Domonic Nankil threw two touchdown passes and kicker Ricky Osuna connected on two field goals to lift Mater Dei Catholic to a 26-18 victory over McClymonds on Friday in the CIF State 2-AA championship game at Saddleback College.

The Crusaders (11-4) won their third state title in as many tries, tying Cathedral Catholic for most state crowns by a San Diego Section football team.

Nankil completed 22-of-32 passes for 198 yards while Osuna hit on field goals of 36 and 23 yards during the second quarter.

Mater Dei Catholic running back Anthony McMilli rushed for game-high 109 yards and he scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter.

Here are photos from Friday's 2-AA state championship game in Mission Viejo:

All photos by Joe Bergman