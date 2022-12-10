Read full article on original website
BBC
Monday's gossip: Rashford, Guardiola, Mount, Gvardiol, Dalot, Felix, Ramos
Paris St-Germain are willing to make 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, one of football's best-paid players. (Mirror) Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot...
BBC
Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker compared to Kylian Mbappe by Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he sees similarities between striker Marcus Rashford and France superstar Kylian Mbappe. Rashford was England's top scorer at the World Cup in a campaign ended by defeat against Mbappe's France. Ten Hag said: "From the first moment I recognised huge potential. "When Marcus'...
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Johnston, Cho Gue-sung, Doig, Porteous, Cathro, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Mirren
Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland) New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Women's Champions League: Who needs what to reach quarter-finals?
English sides Chelsea and Arsenal are both on course to reach the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as group winners. Who could they face in the knockouts?. With two rounds of group fixtures to go former winners Barcelona and Lyon also look set to book their spots in the next round.
BBC
Project set up to preserve Derby County memories
A project has been set up to document the memories and stories of Derby County fans for future generations. We. Are. Derby., external was launched at the football club's Pride Park Stadium on Monday night. It has been organised by Writing East Midlands and the Rams Trust, with funding from...
BBC
Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone
West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC
Vivianne Miedema says Ballon d'Or does not 'appreciate' female footballers
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema says the Ballon d'Or does not treat women's football fairly. Seven prizes were awarded at the 2022 global football awards but only one - the Ballon d'Or Feminin - is dedicated to women's football. Miedema called for the ceremony to introduce the same categories for both...
Brendan Rodgers an ideal upgrade for England if Southgate walks away | Ewan Murray
Leicester manager could be the missing ingredient needed to take the Three Lions to the next level and win a major trophy
BBC
Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest 'under no illusion' in bid for Premier League results
Boss Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's difficult Premier League return has left them "under no illusion" about what it takes to get results in the top flight. Forest have lost eight and won just three of their 15 games since ending their 23-year Premier League exile. Victory against Crystal Palace...
SB Nation
Tottenham, Conte to resume contract talks this week
According to both The Athletic and Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are expected to restart negotiations with manager Antonio Conte over a new contract, with the goal to keep the Italian in charge of Spurs longer than this season. Conte’s contract, which he signed when he first joined the club in the middle of last season, is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but Tottenham have an option of a further year extension should the choose to exercise that clause.
BBC
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo training at former club after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been using Real Madrid's training base to keep fit after Portugal's World Cup exit. After his contract at Manchester United was cancelled last month, Ronaldo is free to join another club on 1 January. Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a big-money offer for the 37-year-old forward,...
NBC Sports
Bournemouth confirm takeover by Vegas Golden Knights owner
Bill Foley, an American billionaire who owns the Vegas Golden Knight in the NHL, has completed a move to buy Premier League side Bournemouth. Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin had been in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley and now the deal has been confirmed, with reports suggesting Bournemouth were sold close to $185 million.
Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao May Not Extend AC Milan Contract
Chelsea target Rafael Leao may not extend his current AC Milan contract.
