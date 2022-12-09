Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:. Axa AXAHY: This international group of insurance and related financial services companies which operates in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Here's Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Is Pearson (PSO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Pearson (PSO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Why Royal Bank of Canada Stock (TSE:RY) Can Outperform the Market
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY), also known as RBC, is the largest Canadian bank by assets, revenue, and market cap. It also has a 'Perfect 10' Smart Score rating, meaning that it has a high chance of outperforming the market. Based on our valuation below, we believe that RY stock has upside potential. Its growing 4.1% dividend yield and share buybacks are also nice bonuses for shareholders.
AU vs. FNV: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Mining - Gold stocks have likely encountered both AngloGold (AU) and Franco-Nevada (FNV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
AMG or TROW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Financial - Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and T. Rowe Price (TROW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value...
Is Mitek Systems (MITK) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Is Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market? 3 Stocks to Watch
Coca-Cola (KO) is a case study in how the best dividend stocks never go out of style. Or at least that's been true for the top-rated Dow dividend stocks thus far in 2022. Just look at shares in this soft drinks juggernaut. KO stock is up nearly 9% for the year-to-date on a price basis alone. Not only does that beat the broader market by a whopping 24 percentage points, but both industry analysts and Danelfin's AI platform say Coca-Cola stock has more room to run.
PRDO vs. PWSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Schools sector might want to consider either Perdoceo Education (PRDO) or PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best...
H&E Equipment and Disney have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 14, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares H&E Equipment Services HEES as the Bull of the Day and The Walt Disney Company DIS as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Pearson PSO and World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.
Should Value Investors Buy Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Here's Why Momentum in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) Should Keep going
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Weatherford (WFRD) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Here's Why Momentum in PDF Solutions (PDFS) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAWX
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of HAWX were off about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on...
Are Investors Undervaluing Kerry Group (KRYAY) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
