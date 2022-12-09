Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in SeattleJalyn SmootSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Sandbox VR opening new full-body gaming venue in Seattle’s South Lake Union
Another virtual reality gaming experience is opening shop in the Seattle region. Sandbox VR announced Wednesday that it will open one of its full-body VR venues in 520 Westlake, a Vulcan Real Estate property in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. The location is expected to open in 2023 and is the second in the Puget Sound region for Sandbox, which opened at Totem Lake in Kirkland, Wash., in April.
Amazon adds another $150M for affordable housing in Seattle area
Amazon will provide $150 million to build and preserve 1,700 units of affordable housing in Seattle and neighboring cities. The new funding, announced Monday at a press conference with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, will go to 10 nonprofit organizations to pay for low-rate loans and grants. It’s part of the company’s $2 billion Amazon Housing Equity Fund to support the increase in affordable homes in the regions of Seattle, Nashville, Tenn., and Arlington, Va.
Seattle-area software services firm AFour Technologies acquired by ACL Digital
AFour Technologies, a Redmond, Wash.-based software engineering services company founded in 2007, was acquired by ACL Digital, another software services firm that’s part of IT giant ALTEN. AFour Technologies has 400 employees, mostly overseas, and most of its customers are in the U.S. The company is led by CEO and co-founder Subodh Parulekar, who is based in Seattle.
Seattle-area battery manufacturer Group14 lands $214M from Microsoft’s climate fund and others
Group14 Technologies, a Woodinville, Wash.-based battery manufacturer, announced today that it raised $214 million from investors that include Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund. In May, the company landed a $400 million investment as part of the same Series C round, and it was awarded $100 million in federal funding in...
After advising Starbucks’ NFT project, Seattle tech vets Adam Brotman and Andy Sack raise $10M for Web3 startup
Two longtime Seattle-area tech leaders are teaming up on a new startup that sells NFT-based customer engagement tech to consumer-facing companies. Former Starbucks exec Adam Brotman and startup investor Andy Sack just raised $10 million for Forum3. The fresh funding comes after co-CEOs Brotman and Sack recently advised Starbucks on...
Chess Club is making all the right moves in Seattle, attracting players to lively venues across the city
Unlike Fight Club, the first rule of Chess Club is apparently to talk about what happens in Chess Club, promote it, support it and enjoy it. And it all seems to be working. While millions of players are connecting online at sites like Chess.com, Seattle’s phenomenon is a thriving example of how over-the-board play and in-person connection are a necessity, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club’s faithful, which includes a mix of tech workers, teachers, students and others, have been gathering to play the game at a handful of bars across the city for four years.
Q&A with the 19-year-old Univ. of Washington grad who just won a prestigious Marshall Scholarship
Daniel Chen is only 19, but he’s already a freshly minted University of Washington graduate and a recipient of a prestigious Marshall Scholarship, announced Monday. The scholarship supports graduate education in the United Kingdom for U.S. students. Chen started at the UW at age 14 through its Robinson Center...
