Unlike Fight Club, the first rule of Chess Club is apparently to talk about what happens in Chess Club, promote it, support it and enjoy it. And it all seems to be working. While millions of players are connecting online at sites like Chess.com, Seattle’s phenomenon is a thriving example of how over-the-board play and in-person connection are a necessity, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The club’s faithful, which includes a mix of tech workers, teachers, students and others, have been gathering to play the game at a handful of bars across the city for four years.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO