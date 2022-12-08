ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan

LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Yardbarker

'Everything's on the Table': Knicks Prepare to Deal With Jalen Brunson's Painful Sunday

It just wouldn't be New York Knicks basketball if the worst news the modern team could possibly face wasn't attached to a legitimate, prominent sign of progress. New York (14-13) reached several landmarks in Sunday's 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings: the team has a winning record for the first time in nearly a month and earned its longest winning streak of the season at four, all but one of those tallies coming against competition in their conference's top eight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Hawks Rookie Stunned The NBA On Sunday

The NBA has experienced a bunch of great, mind-blowing conclusions so far this season but the latest from the Atlanta Hawks might take the cake. On Sunday, the Hawks faced off against the Chicago Bulls in a very hard-fought and close game that was well worth the time of any basketball fan.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Jokes About Joe Burrow Ending A Drought

The Cincinnati Bengals came into their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns needing a win. Their need for a win over their AFC North rivals was for two reasons. While the first was to help keep them ahead in a heated AFC playoff race, the other was to end a drought for quarterback Joe Burrow.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Broncos' Russell Wilson exits game with concussion

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was enjoying the best game of his brief career with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Despite an ugly pick-six, Wilson tallied three touchdowns to pull Denver to within six points after it fell down 27-0 in the first half. Unfortunately, Wilson...
DENVER, CO

