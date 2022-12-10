ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Examining Penn State’s latest commitments, Lions and Utah dealing with NFL declarations: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders sift through a busy last week for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Parker Washington is off to the NFL, Penn State adds two talented new recruits and the guys assess how big the recent NFL declarations by a pair of Utah Utes could impact the Rose Bowl.
