College Football News
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 15
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 including Dolphins at Bills, Titans at Chargers, Ravens at Browns, Lions at Jets, and Giants at Commodores. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. 49ers...
Florida vs Oregon State SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Florida vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Saturday, December 17, 2022. Florida vs Oregon State SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Florida vs Oregon State How To Watch. Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Game...
Cincinnati vs Louisville Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Cincinnati vs Louisville prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Saturday, December 17, 2022. Cincinnati vs Louisville Wasabi Fenway Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Cincinnati vs Louisville How To Watch. Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022. Game Time: 11:00 am ET. Venue: Fenway Park,...
BYU vs SMU New Mexico Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Record: BYU (7-5), SMU (7-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – It’s the last game for BYU before being off to the Big 12 next season, and SMU would love to show the conference what it’s missing. As is, the matchup has the potential to be fun offensive show depending on the parts still around – more on that in a moment – and worth the watch if and when the Miami-Buffalo game gets dull. This will be rolling as the NFL day finishes up.
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
LSU Loses Third Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal
Xavier Hill the latest Tiger to enter the portal, LSU shifting their focus to building through youngsters.
Mike Leach Is Probably The Reason You Like Football
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passed away at 61. He changed the sport. There will never be another coach or character quite like him. Mike Leach is probably the reason you like football. At the very least, he’s probably the reason you think it’s so much fun.
Washington State vs Fresno State Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Washington State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel, Saturday, December 17. Washington State vs Fresno State Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Washington State vs Fresno State How To Watch.
AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 6
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 6 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?. Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2.
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
Jackson State vs North Carolina Central Cricket Celebration Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Jackson State vs North Carolina Central prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Cricket Celebration Bowl, Saturday, December 17. Jackson State vs North Carolina Central Cricket Celebration Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Jackson State vs North Carolina Central How To Watch. Date: Saturday, December 17. Game...
