Martin County commissioners approve $1.7 million Palm City project
Commissioners in Martin County voted Tuesday to approve a $1.7 million project to build the Patio at Palm City Place located off Mapp Road.
Florida citrus growers struggle to stay afloat
You're likely going to find it a lot more difficult and a more expensive to buy orange juice, oranges and other citrus. Owner of Schacht Groves in Vero Beach says lack of supply is affecting him.
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes Testing Trains Through St. Lucie County at Speeds of 79 MPH
St. Lucie County - Tuesday December 13, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains at high speeds in St. Lucie County. Residents of Fort Pierce and other parts of the County could see trains travel at maximum speeds of 79 mph. Testing is expected to bring additional wait...
WPBF News 25
Martin County extends deadline for pet stores to sell animals
STUART, Fla. — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, theMartin County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the period for pet stores across the county to sell dogs, cats and rabbits. The deadline for the pet stores was initially set for the end of this month on Dec....
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Receives $25 Million Donation to Support Advanced Surgical Institute
Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute Rendering. DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce a transformative $25 million donation from Jupiter based philanthropists Johnny and Terry Gray in support of surgical advancements at Jupiter Medical Center’s highly anticipated Surgical Institute. The 90,000-square-foot Surgical Institute is currently under construction and upon completion in 2023, will feature 16 smart operating rooms and two hybrid operating suites. The Institute will be named the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute in honor of their generous gift. Jupiter Medical Center Foundation has raised just over $52 million thus far for the $100 million project.
ecowatch.com
Invasive Iguana Causes ‘Large Scale’ Power Outage in Florida City
An unlikely source was responsible for a “large scale outage” in a Florida city Wednesday. The city of Lake Worth Beach (LWB) blamed a loss of power on one of the state’s infamous invasive green iguanas. “LWB Electric Utility is currently responding to a large scale outage...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Launches New Online Utility Payment System
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday December 13, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie’s Utility Systems Department (USD) is launching a new & improved online bill pay service. The new online payment portal was launched Tuesday, December 13. The new system will provide customers with a more intuitive, convenient and comprehensive way to pay and manage their utility bills online.
Vehicle crashes onto golf course, lands in sand trap
A vehicle ended up in a sandy situation Monday night in Lake Worth Beach after crashing onto a golf course.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
CARIBBEAN AMERICAN CULTURAL GROUP CAPTIVATES PORT ST. LUCIE WITH CARIBBEAN MAGIC
The Florida sun bore down as a panoply of sights, sounds, and aromas infused the Port St. Lucie City Center with the inimitable spirit of the Caribbean. The jerk festival staged for three years by CACG was back, welcomed after the COVID-19 hiatus—bigger, better, and rebranded as the Annual Caribbean Food and Music Festival (Carifest).
wqcs.org
School District of Indian River County Invites Stakeholders to Provide Feedback for the 2023-2024 Code of Student Conduct
Indian River County - Sunday December 11, 2022: The School District of Indian River County is inviting parents and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on the Code of Student Conduct. The Feedback Session for the 2023 – 2024 Code of Student Conduct is scheduled for January 11, 2023, from...
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of Lights
2022 McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsPhoto byEroc Ozzy/Google Maps. When: Thursday, December 15 – Saturday, December 17 6-8pm,. Tuesday, December 20 – Friday, December 23 6-8pm,
Rent hikes slowing down in Palm Beach County; market remains competitive
In West Palm Beach, more than 60% of rentals are priced between $2,000 and $11,000. However, in the last month rental, prices for a one-bedroom decreased by 1%.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Treasure Coast Food Bank receives $175,000 donation from Publix
Treasure Coast Food Bank has received a $175,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to purchase and equip a self-select, mobile food pantry. Publix will also donate 500,000 pounds of fresh produce during the first year to stock the pantry. Treasure Coast Food Bank serves 225,000 people facing food insecurity in the four-county area of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.
beckersasc.com
Florida medical center welcomes 3 new cardiologists, prepares for expansion
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has added three new cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team, according to a Dec. 5 report from South Florida Hospital News. The medical center is also planning a surgical expansion, with a new...
vieravoice.com
Tractor Supply's grand opening set for Saturday, Dec. 17, includes pet wash bays
Tractor Supply opens in store in Suntree/Melbourne. Rural lifestyle retailer offers extensive assortment of pet food, animal feed, power tools, lawn and garden supplies, apparel and more. New Garden Center available to community, offering expanded assortment of lawn and garden products. Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in...
denisesanger.com
Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.
What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
cw34.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
cw34.com
Pilot walks away from small plane crash in sugar cane field in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot is lucky to be alive after their plane crashed in a sugar cane field in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a reported aircraft incident at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters said when they arrived to N. Main...
North county elections: Quiet campaign season ahead in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens
It will be an unusually quiet local election season in northern Palm Beach County in 2023. Only two of the 12 seats up for election March 14 will be contested ― and in the region's three largest communities, voters won't have to go to the polls at all. Jupiter ...
