Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute Rendering. DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce a transformative $25 million donation from Jupiter based philanthropists Johnny and Terry Gray in support of surgical advancements at Jupiter Medical Center’s highly anticipated Surgical Institute. The 90,000-square-foot Surgical Institute is currently under construction and upon completion in 2023, will feature 16 smart operating rooms and two hybrid operating suites. The Institute will be named the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute in honor of their generous gift. Jupiter Medical Center Foundation has raised just over $52 million thus far for the $100 million project.

JUPITER, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO