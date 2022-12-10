ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jupiter Medical Center Receives $25 Million Donation to Support Advanced Surgical Institute

Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute Rendering. DECEMBER 13, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce a transformative $25 million donation from Jupiter based philanthropists Johnny and Terry Gray in support of surgical advancements at Jupiter Medical Center’s highly anticipated Surgical Institute. The 90,000-square-foot Surgical Institute is currently under construction and upon completion in 2023, will feature 16 smart operating rooms and two hybrid operating suites. The Institute will be named the Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute in honor of their generous gift. Jupiter Medical Center Foundation has raised just over $52 million thus far for the $100 million project.
JUPITER, FL
Port St. Lucie Launches New Online Utility Payment System

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday December 13, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie’s Utility Systems Department (USD) is launching a new & improved online bill pay service. The new online payment portal was launched Tuesday, December 13. The new system will provide customers with a more intuitive, convenient and comprehensive way to pay and manage their utility bills online.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Treasure Coast Food Bank receives $175,000 donation from Publix

Treasure Coast Food Bank has received a $175,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to purchase and equip a self-select, mobile food pantry. Publix will also donate 500,000 pounds of fresh produce during the first year to stock the pantry. Treasure Coast Food Bank serves 225,000 people facing food insecurity in the four-county area of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Tractor Supply's grand opening set for Saturday, Dec. 17, includes pet wash bays

Tractor Supply opens in store in Suntree/Melbourne. Rural lifestyle retailer offers extensive assortment of pet food, animal feed, power tools, lawn and garden supplies, apparel and more. New Garden Center available to community, offering expanded assortment of lawn and garden products. Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in...
MELBOURNE, FL
Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.

What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL

