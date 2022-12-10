In most fantasy football leagues, the playoffs are the next two weeks. NFL's Week 15 is the semifinals, and Week 16 is for all the marbles. Hope your team is involved in the fun. Speaking of playoffs, how 'bout them Lions? After beating up on Minnesota last Sunday, Detroit has now won five out of six games and has a legitimate shot at postseason play. (It's about 40 percent, but a lot can happen.)

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO