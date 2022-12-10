ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

CandysDirt.com

A Lake Highlands Home Completely Reimagined

Among Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods, Lake Highlands stands out for a number of reasons. Just north of White Rock Lake, this sought-after community offers a ton of culture and activities. Here, residents enjoy access to the White Rock Creek Greenbelt as well as diverse dining and exciting entertainment options. A lot of these traditional midcentury homes have undergone complete renovations so modern aesthetics blend seamlessly against classic mid-century designs. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to show you a home that features the absolute best of both worlds.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

The Time Mender: Denison man fixing clocks for 30 years

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Fixing clocks is an art that often goes unnoticed. And the number of people doing it is dropping. “There’s not a more accurate clock than a clock that doesn’t run, because it’s exactly right twice a day,” said Larry Donahoe. Donahoe...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Construction company in Leonard hit by storms

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) -In Lenord, Garney Construction was also hit by the damaging storms on Tuesday. Fences were knocked over, debris in the road, and a trailer was flipped. The Texas Department of Public Safety was also in the sky, surveying land.
LEONARD, TX
CandysDirt.com

City of Dallas Issues Request For Proposals to Turn a Dated Hotel Into Housing For Homeless

When it comes to housing the homeless, Dallas County and the City of Dallas are putting their money where their mouths are and bringing more housing units to the area. Officials have issued a request for proposals on the remodel of a former extended-stay hotel. The project, which uses bond funds and federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, is slated to become affordable housing and permanent supportive housing (PSH) for those experiencing chronic homelessness. The property is located within Dallas City Council District 8 and borders Interstate 20 near South Westmoreland.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Shots fired at man on street, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning. Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m. According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the...
PARIS, TX
KLTV

Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
EMORY, TX

