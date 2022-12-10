Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Soars to $18K But How High Can it Continue? (BTC Price Analysis)
This week’s CPI announcement was a significant relief for Bitcoin investors, as declining inflation would likely lead to a bullish trend for risk assets. However, there is still room for caution from a technical analysis standpoint, as the price has yet to break any major resistance level. Technical Analysis.
Market Watch: Telegram’s TON Soars 10%, BTC Slips Below $17K
The cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm throughout the past 24 hours, bracing for tomorrow’s CPI release and SBF’s testimony. The market continues to be rather uneventful, perhaps in anticipation of some major happening throughout the week. Bitcoin’s price has slipped below $17K, as the total capitalization sits below $880 billion.
Bybit Launches Merkle Tree-Verified Proof of Reserves
ByBit has joined the ranks of major crypto exchanges such as Binance to publicly provide its proof of reserves. The Dubai-based platform announced the launch of a Merkle Tree-based proof-of-reserve system to enable users to verify their assets deposited into the exchange as well as Bybit’s holdings. The verification...
Bitcoin Volatility Incoming? Two Things to Watch Over the Week
After a choppy and directionless week, the crypto market is finally reaching a turning point. The bear market has been relentless. The little upward momentum gathered last week came to halt. For the most part, the price action has been at the mercy of good and bad news. The whales are hibernating, and with little volatility, Bitcoin is, by far and large, directionless.
Binance Reserves Report Dissected As Exchange Quells Concerns
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has been scrambling to allay investor concerns but all may not be what it seems with its proof of reserves. Mainstream media has been on a crypto rampage this year following several high-profile company meltdowns. The Wall Street Journal has been at the forefront of some of those attacks.
DOGE Crashes 8% Daily, How Low Can it Drop? (Dogecoin Price Analysis)
DOGE has lost its sparkle after failing to move beyond the key resistance. This put bears in charge, and they seem eager to take the price lower. The key resistance at $0.11 has stopped the bull’s most recent attempt to move DOGE’s price higher. This has created a lower high on the chart and turned the price action bearish. Sellers appear in control now, and the price could quickly fall back on the support at $0.075.
Citi Downgrades Robinhood Stock to Neutral, Cites FTX Fallout Concerns
Damage from FTX fallout has been widespread and Robinhood’s near-term outlook appears to be gloomy. Citi downgraded Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ due to potential risks from upcoming market structure proposals by the United States SEC, a cautious equity market outlook, and the impact of bankrupt-platform FTX spilling over the crypto trading revenue and client base.
Massive Bitcoin Volatility as US Inflation (CPI) Clocks in at 7.1% For November
Bitcoin and Ether in for Quiet Holidays According to Glassnode
Bitcoin and crypto markets could be in for a quiet time over the holiday period following a highly tumultuous year. However, long-term supply hodled has reached a new high. Crypto and Bitcoin markets are heading for a lull period if the on-chain activity is anything to go by. In its last weekly on-chain report for the year, analytics provider Glassnode reported that Bitcoin annualized realized volatility has been the lowest since October 2020.
Binance CEO Addresses FUD Surrounding “Abnormal” Trading Activity
The company said the trades do not appear to be from a compromised API key. Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao stated that the “abnormal” trading of altcoins on the platform appears to be market behavior after the company revealed that the activity in question had nothing to do with compromised accounts or leaked API keys.
FSB to Treat Crypto Companies The Same as Banks
The Financial Stability Board aims to treat companies offering cryptocurrency services the same as banks in its upcoming regulatory framework. The world’s largest financial watchdog, the FSB, plans to roll out regulatory guidelines for crypto in 2023. According to the Financial Times, the FSB intends to set out a...
13 Years Since Satoshi Nakamoto Was Last Active on Bitcointalk
It has been 13 years since Satoshi Nakamoto logged into the forum bitcointalk.org one last time, and left the Bitcoin community for good. Satoshi Nakamoto was last active on the popular and veteran bitcointalk forum on this date 13 years ago. Nakamoto did not want to be a “mysterious shadowy...
SBF Might Start a New Business to Earn and Be Able to Pay FTX Victims
“I was certainly not nearly as competent as I thought I was,” SBF said regarding the reasons behind FTX’s failure. The former CEO of crypto exchange FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried – said he is willing to start a new business venture to earn enough funds and pay back victims of the collapse.
SOL Soars 7% Daily After SBF’s Arrest: Here’s the Next Target (Solana Price Analysis)
Since the collapse of FTX, Solana has been moving sideways, consolidating above $12. But now the price action is giving hints that this may change soon, and interestingly, the positivity came a day after SBF was arrested. Solana Price Analysis. Key Support levels: $12.5. Key Resistance levels: $15.5. Solana found...
Goldman Sachs Explains How to Regulate Crypto After FTX
Goldman Sachs believes regulators should focus on crypto’s trusted, centralized entities – but not the blockchain. Goldman Sachs published a research note on Friday covering blockchain technology and the recent demise of the crypto exchange FTX. The investment banking giant believes regulation is “needed at the point of...
Tether Responds to FUD, Promises Zero Secured Loans in 2023
Tether is putting in more effort to silence its critics as post-FTX skepticism sweeps across the crypto industry. Tether is back again with criticism of the mainstream media, which has once again called out the stablecoin provider for having potentially unreliable reserves. In response to the “recent cycle of Tether...
Calm Before the Storm? Ethereum Consolidates Below Resistance (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum has recently initiated a push and is currently confronting a significant resistance region. The price is consolidating, but a few other resistance levels could affect the short-term market outcome. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The 100-day and 50-day moving averages, standing at $1360 and $1320, prevent Ethereum’s...
Investing Retirement Funds in Bitcoin Remains a Good Idea: Senator Lummis
“Im very comfortable with making sure that people can include bitcoin in their retirement funds,” Cynthia Lummis said. The Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis remains unfazed by the ongoing bear market, saying Americans should feel safe investing their retirement savings in bitcoin. The politician is among the biggest advocates of...
There’s at Least one More Major Market Capitulation: Datadash Explains
Nicholas Merten believes Genesis or another crypto entity that “we least expect” could collapse like FTX, causing further troubles for the industry. Popular Youtuber Nicholas Merten (DataDash) argued that investors have not rushed to “buy the dip” on worries of the inflation numbers, which clocked in lower than the expectations earlier today.
Self-Custody Your Bitcoin, Urges Paxful CEO
“This is the way! Self custody your savings always,” Youssef outlined. Ray Youssef – Chief Executive Officer of crypto platform Paxful – said customers should never keep their bitcoin holdings on centralized exchanges. Instead, they must self-custody their possession to prevent becoming victims in another crash similar...
