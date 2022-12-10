ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelancerlink.com

From student to teacher: CHS alumni

Being a student at Carlsbad High School can have lifelong effects on people. There are multiple teachers at CHS who spent their four years of high school as a Lancer. The Lancer legacy and spirit is what brings former students back to CHS. CHS counselor and surf team coach Jake...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos

A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023

From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County:. Reproductive rights. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, California lawmakers put together a package of legislation aimed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 KFMB

Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
SANTEE, CA
Popculture

CBS Anchor Speaks out 2 Years After Serious Brain Injury

Barbara-Lee Edwards was a mainstay of San Diego journalism as the evening anchor for KFMB-TV CBS News 8 for almost two decades. Her life changed in an instant in December 2020, when she suffered a near-fatal brain bleed at her home. Two years after the brain injury, Edwards said she is leading a "full life" in Leucadia.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy