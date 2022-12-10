Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
thelancerlink.com
From student to teacher: CHS alumni
Being a student at Carlsbad High School can have lifelong effects on people. There are multiple teachers at CHS who spent their four years of high school as a Lancer. The Lancer legacy and spirit is what brings former students back to CHS. CHS counselor and surf team coach Jake...
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SDPD: South American gang targeting high-end homes back at it again
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said a gang that's been targeting high-end homes is back at it. They’re known as the “South American Theft Group.” It’s believed since last year, they've broken into dozens of homes throughout the county. And just within the last...
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
Expected snow prompts East County school closures
The expected snow in East County is causing several school districts to close on Monday, according to an email by the San Diego County Office of Education.
News 8 KFMB
Inglourious Bagels, a New York style bagel shop, opens in Carlsbad
Inglourious Bagels, is located in the La Costa neighborhood of Carlsbad at 6955 El Camino Real. Visit: inglouriousbagels.com.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos
A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
ranchosantafereview.com
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County:. Reproductive rights. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, California lawmakers put together a package of legislation aimed...
Cold storm brings heavy rain, snow to San Diego County
A storm is hitting San Diego County with rain and cold temperatures, as well as snow on the region's mountain areas.
9-year-old boy sets home backyard ablaze in Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood while playing with lighter
SAN DIEGO — A 9-year-old child was uninjured after lighting their family home's backyard ablaze Saturday evening. San Diego Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Peggy Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego following reports of a fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered...
foxsports640.com
San Diego sword swallower hospitalized and unable to perform
(PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MD)– Legendary sword swallower “Murrugun The Mystic,” revealed that he was rushed to the hospital following a performance at the Six Flags two months ago. The 59-year-old…
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
News 8 KFMB
Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
Popculture
CBS Anchor Speaks out 2 Years After Serious Brain Injury
Barbara-Lee Edwards was a mainstay of San Diego journalism as the evening anchor for KFMB-TV CBS News 8 for almost two decades. Her life changed in an instant in December 2020, when she suffered a near-fatal brain bleed at her home. Two years after the brain injury, Edwards said she is leading a "full life" in Leucadia.
