Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 13, 2021. It has since been updated. An Amazon delivery driver has become a social media favorite after a TikToker shared how she gave her potentially life-saving advice while dropping off a package. A couple of months ago, Jessica Huseman — who is known as @_jesshopehuse on TikTok — posted a doorbell video of the Amazon Flex employee walking up to her front stoop with a package. As she nears the house, the driver, Kelsey, first greeted the residents before pointing out a detail that in addition to being an inconvenience for delivery drivers, could also prove dangerous in the case of emergencies.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO