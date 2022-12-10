Read full article on original website
Fraudsters Winning ROI Battle, But Data May Turn the Tables
The “ROI” of increasingly efficient fraudsters is often better than the large companies they attack. According to Trish Cox, head of operations at Galileo Financial Technologies, this sad but true reality is set to see businesses experience more than $38 billion in fraud losses by 2027 — representing a 20% growth over 2022 levels.
Small Banks Explore P2P Options Over Zelle Scam Repayment Costs
America’s smaller banks aren’t happy with a plan to reimburse peer-to-peer payment scam victims. Industry groups representing the country’s community banks and credit unions say these institutions could abandon partnerships with instant payment services like Zelle if forced to pay back customers who are victims of scams, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Dec. 12).
Her neighbor gets mad because she won't sell her belongings to help pay for medication
Some pills coming out of a pill bottlePhoto byOlga DeLawrence/UnsplashonUnsplash. If you can't afford your medications you might have to ask someone for help, especially if the medications are important to take regularly. But, if you need help it may not be the best idea to try and guilt trip someone into paying for it.
Taking money that somebody accidentally left at the self-checkout is theft, according to the law
FindLaw confirms that taking money left behind at the self-checkout at the store is a criminal act of theft and that it doesn't matter if the owner of the money is present or not. A real-life example is that of a young woman being sought after by the police for taking money from a self-checkout and she was caught on the security camera.
Man Distraught After ‘Materialistic’ Girlfriend Refuses to Give Up Possessions to Robber Holding Them Hostage
What is the appropriate way to respond when being mugged?. As people go through life, there is always a chance that they may become the victim of a crime or find themselves in a life-threatening situation.
Information Sharing Helps Banks Fight Consumer Identity Fraud
Increasing online fraud threatens businesses and consumers, and both are aware of the growing problem. Fraudsters use leaked credentials in 95% of credential-stuffing attacks on retail websites. Automated threats are responsible for 62% of security incidents in eCommerce, with 64% of automated account takeover (ATO) attempts utilizing an advanced bad bot.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Responding To Flourishing Instant Payments Fraud
Consumers enjoy the convenience of instant payments using apps like Venmo, Cash App and Zelle. As the use of these faster payments has increased and become mainstream, however, so have fraud-related issues. Twenty-three percent of peer-to-peer (P2P) platform users have sent funds to the wrong person, and 15% have been victims of at least one scam, for example.
SEC Charges Social Influencers in $100M Securities Fraud Case
Federal regulators say a group of social influencers carried out a $100 million fraud. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the eight men are accused of using the social media platforms Twitter and Discord to manipulate exchange-traded stocks in what's known as a “pump and dump” scheme.
Wirecard Execs Play Blame Game as Fraud Trial Continues
The former boss of Wirecard is maintaining his innocence. Ex-CEO Markus Braun, who headed the German payments firm, is in the midst of a fraud trial two years after the company’s insolvency and collapse. Braun has denied any wrongdoing. On Monday (Dec. 12), his lawyers began their defense by...
CFOs’ Fight Fraud With Automation and Education
Gone are the days when chief financial officers (CFOs) were considered old-fashioned and tech illiterate. According to Ofer Brown, general manager of Israel and APAC at cybersecurity firm nsKnox, the pandemic led to a rapid acceleration in the adoption of technology and has made today’s CFO more innovative. “They...
Bank of England Outlines New UK Access to Cash Regime
The Bank of England has outlined plans to ensure cash remains available in the U.K. In anticipation of its expanded remit to protect access to cash granted by the forthcoming Financial Services and Markets Bill (FSMA), on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the BoE put out a consultation on how it intends to implement its new powers.
Report: Legal Bills Will Likely Wipe Out SBF’s Parents
Among those facing financial ruin from the FTX collapse: the parents of the company’s founder. That’s according to a report Monday (Dec. 12) from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that takes a closer look at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who have remained by their son’s side in the wake of his cryptocurrency company’s collapse.
Consumers See Higher, Longer Inflation Than Government – Why That Matters
PYMNTS’ national study of 13,250 U.S. consumers over the last seven months may tell policymakers everything they need to know about inflation expectations: consumers think it will take another nineteen months — until roughly June 2024 — for inflation to return to the Fed’s 2 percent target.
CFPB Proposes Online Registry of Nonbank Financial Lawbreakers
A regulator has proposed creating a registry of nonbank financial lawbreakers to detect “repeat offenders.”. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed that certain nonbank financial firms be required to register with it when they become subject to certain consumer financial protection agency or court orders. The CFPB also proposed that it publish this information in an online registry, it said in a Monday (Dec. 12) press release.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Says Crypto Industry Faces ‘Tough Questions’
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the cryptocurrency exchange will ride out the current crypto winter. In a Tuesday (Dec. 13) memo to Binance staff that was provided to PYMNTS, Zhao said he expects the next several months to be “bumpy” but that the exchange will emerge stronger. “The...
Digital Healthcare Misses Mark for Needier Patients
Lower-income patients are being underserved in the virtual medical space and healthcare wearables. Consumers earning below $50,000 annually engage 8% less in healthcare channels now than they did the previous year. Just 40% of patients in the same income demographic engage in any digital healthcare activities at all. And, per an August PYMNTS/CareCredit ConnectedEconomy™ collaboration, their numbers are falling.
EU Firms’ Digital Solutions Address Industry-Specific B2B Security Concerns
Depending on the industry, business-to-business (B2B) payments require different security measures to safeguard their systems. And with fraud remaining a top concern for B2B firms, adopting the right payment technology is increasingly critical to protecting businesses’ bottom lines. For example, 47% of B2B firms have reported that their growth...
Upworthy
Woman reveals how an Amazon driver gave her life-saving advice about her 'unsafe' home
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 13, 2021. It has since been updated. An Amazon delivery driver has become a social media favorite after a TikToker shared how she gave her potentially life-saving advice while dropping off a package. A couple of months ago, Jessica Huseman — who is known as @_jesshopehuse on TikTok — posted a doorbell video of the Amazon Flex employee walking up to her front stoop with a package. As she nears the house, the driver, Kelsey, first greeted the residents before pointing out a detail that in addition to being an inconvenience for delivery drivers, could also prove dangerous in the case of emergencies.
Non-US Customers of FTX Forming Official Committee
International customers of FTX.com are creating a committee to represent them in the firm’s Chapter 11 case. Customers from outside the United States have interests different from those of other creditors, particularly when it comes to funds that were transferred to the FTX-affiliated entity Alameda Research, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Dec. 13).
Goldman Plans to Cut Consumer Banking Staff and Marcus Personal Loans
Goldman Sachs reportedly plans to make cutbacks in its retail banking business. The Financial Times reported Monday (Dec. 12) that the firm is considering cutting hundreds of jobs from the consumer business as well as stopping its offering of personal loans through its retail banking platform, Marcus. The job cuts...
