10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America
Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Excel Group Announces Purchase of the Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022-- Arlington, VA – based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical offices, corporate offices, industrial manufacturing, and retail outlets. The local market has seen significant demand growth over the past 5 years including the development of Lions Gate film studios, which will bring ~1 Million square feet of studio and office space to Yonkers in 2023 (largest TV production studio in the Northeast). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005105/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Worst Job In Washington? Dems Struggle To Find Senate Campaign Head
Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch is only making the hardest job in American politics worse.
US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough
WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a “major scientific breakthrough” Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, the Energy Department said. The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, Granholm and other officials said. Granholm was appearing alongside Livermore researchers at a news conference in Washington.
Stocks Open Sharply Higher as Inflation Cools in November
"Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street after the government reported that inflation slowed dramatically last month. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 3.3%. Treasury yields also fell sharply following the report showing that consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, down from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown. The encouraging data on inflation cements investors’ expectations the Federal Reserve will ease up on its aggressive hikes to interest rates. The Fed’s next decision arrives...
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried hit with eight count indictment
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes and campaign finance violations on Tuesday, alleging he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The indictment says Bankman-Fried allegedly committed a years-long fraud by diverting investors’ funds to his private hedge fund and using the money to make venture investments, lavish real estate purchases and large political donations. Bankman-Fried, who arrested Monday by Bahamian authorities at the request of the U.S. government, was charged with eight counts, ranging from wire fraud to money laundering to conspiracy to commit fraud on the United States. He was also charged with making more than $25,000 in illegal campaign contributions, a notable charge as Bankman-Fried was one of the largest political donors this year. The indictment is on top of civil charges announced earlier Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also alleged Bankman-Fried defrauded investors and used proceeds from investors to buy real estate on behalf of himself and family.
Sam Bankman-Fried news – live: FTX founder charged with wire fraud, money laundering after Bahamas arrest
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding FTX investors hours before he was set to appear before a magistrate in the Bahamas.“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.Tuesday’s charges were announced less than a day after Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government.Prosecutors in New York City announced Monday night that Mr Bankman-Fried, the former chief...
