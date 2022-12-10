Introducing 17 high school football players nominated for the 2022 Otto Graham Award

The 2022 Otto Graham Award honors the top senior football players from 17 area schools.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday night at GNB Voc-Tech.

Here are the 2022 nominees, alphabetically by school:

Jackson Gagnier, Apponequet

Gagnier, a captain of the 2022 Lakers football team, has been an integral leader for the football program over the last few years leading the team both offensively and defensively. He and his fellow teammates far exceeded expectations this season, finishing 8-2 and being crowned South Coast Conference Blue Division champions. This is greatly in part due to Gagnier’s performance, talent, and leadership on the field. Jackson was a workhorse on offense this year. His punishing, explosive, and elusive running style helped him to rush for 1,045 yards (6.1 yards per carry), 10 rushing touchdowns and nine 2-point conversions. He also caught 11 passes for 180 yards (16.4 yards per catch) while also throwing for 58 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 122 offensive yards per game and, through his 27-game career as a varsity player, he amassed 1,938 yards on the ground and 421 yards receiving while accumulating 19 touchdowns. As a strong safety on defense, Gagnier made 62 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 3 pass break-ups, 2 fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown in 2022. Throughout his career, he was able to rack up 172 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 6 interceptions, a forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 defensive touchdowns. Gagnier is a two-time SCC All-Star, a two-time SCC champion, a Standard Times Super Teamer, 2021 Division 5 All-State Honorable Mention as a junior, and is being nominated for the Shriners All-Star Game and the Div. 5 All-State Team in 2022. Gagnier not only excels on the field but in the classroom as well. He is a member of the National Honors Society, sporting a 4.2 GPA and is one of the top graduating members of his class.

Michael Golden, Bishop Stang

A three-starter, Golden has been a foundational piece of Stang’s program. He is smart and talented, and he always gave his best efforts. Golden played a number of positions for the Spartans, including running back, tight end, receiver and defensive end. Early on in his career, he also played quarterback, linebacker and safety. Golden understood the game and how he fit into it. He played with great effort, and he always strived to do more. Many times, his will to play, and his drive to compete kept Stang going. Most often, when he got going, the Spartans got going, and it was a lot of fun. As a teammate, Golden was good to those around him. He took the time to teach, to help and to bring others along. Golden was one of our four team captains this year, and he simply loved being with his teammates. He showed tremendous commitment in the offseason and he continually got better, because he loves to play this game. During the season, Golden played great when healthy. He had 117 rushes for 784 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 33.5 tackles on defense. Unfortunately, injuries kept him from doing more. He long snapped, he blocked kicks, and he helped Stang in every way possible. Through this, he remained humble, and he was simply a pleasure to coach. A strong student in the classroom, Golden carries a 3.9 grade point average, while taking a number of challenging classes. He is a fine all-around athlete, as he is a four-year member of Stang’s varsity basketball team. He has also competed in tennis and track and field. Golden is active in Campus Ministry and he serves as a lecturer at Our Lady of the Assumption in New Bedford.

Craig Hill, Bourne

Coach John McIntyre said, “In my 25 years of coaching, I have never been around a young man with a better work ethic, both on and off the field.” Hill has been a three-year starter as a running back and linebacker. Although statistics can’t begin to explain what he means to his team, Hill managed to rush for 650 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns. He showed a rare level of dedication and enthusiasm for the game that is matched by few. His ability to lead is one of his greatest attributes and it showed this year, setting the example for the younger players of what it takes to play this great game. Although the season got off to a rough start, Hill was the glue that bound the team together. Through Craig’s toughness and leadership Bourne finished the season with a 5-6 record, winning its last three games. Hill was the epitome of a “gamer,” you can see the passion with which he plays when he makes his runs. He also brought a physical presence and big play ability to a young inexperienced squad. Craig is not the biggest kid on the field but he runs with a physicality that belies his size. Everything he has accomplished has come as a direct result of the effort he has put into becoming a better football player, and more importantly, a better young man. He had to outwork his teammates to earn a starting job and by doing so earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and opponents. He was voted captain by his peers and earned the football Boosters Club Dunbury Award for Academic and Athletic Excellence. His competitiveness and physical presence on both sides of the football earned him a spot as an SCC Honorable Mention in his senior year. Hill is also an outstanding student. He has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school and currently has a 4.32 GPA and is ranked number 11 in his class. Hill is still looking to continue his education in college and is looking at many schools, including Mass Maritime. He also is looking at serving his country as a Navy Seal and has completed the Naval Special Warfare Orientation course. As good a player as Craig is on the field he is a better person off the field. He is honest, humble, and hardworking.

Ryan Barnes, Bristol-Plymouth

As things got back to normal in the fall of 2022, Barnes gave everyone a little something extra to cheer for. Despite missing the last two games because of a season-ending injury, Barnes beat the Bristol-Plymouth school record for points earned in one season. His football statistics are impressive. The three-year starter had 19 touchdowns in seven games this year. This totaled 26 touchdowns in his career. Notably, he had over 1,200 yards rushing this year alone. Again, this was despite the fact that Barnes had a season-ending injury with two playoff games left. Many times when vocational students become upperclassmen and have the opportunity to work in their trade, high school athletics takes a backseat. However, Barnes showed his teammates that it is possible to work, attend, school, and be a leader on the football field.

Eli Johnson, Dartmouth

Playing offensive tackle and defensive end for Dartmouth the past two seasons, Johnson emerged as one of the best linemen in the SouthCoast. He is a young man who loves to play the game of football and it shows in his attitude and effort in both practice and in games. He has a motor that never stops. Johnson anchored the offensive line as Dartmouth’s best run and pass blocker. At 6 feet, 215 pounds, he used his outstanding technique to double team defensive tackles, his quickness to reach block defensive ends and his agility to block linebackers in space. Johnson led the defensive line with 54 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 caused fumbles, 2 sacks and 3 hurries. He was relentless in his pursuit of the ball carrier and was the recipient of Dartmouth’s Red Shirt Award (Player of the Game) three times this season. Johnson was recently named to the 2022 Southeast Conference All-Star team. Johnson is not only an outstanding football player, but is well respected in the Dartmouth High School community as well. He is a good student with a laid-back personality who is kind to all who cross his path. Johnson also is a defenseman on Dartmouth’s lacrosse team and hopes to play football in college at the Divison 3 level.

Devyn Senecal, Diman

Senecal played linebacker and fullback for Diman and was exactly what any coach would want in a player. Everyday he came in and practiced and played with great effort, had a great attitude, and always put the team first. As a player, Senecal had 85 tackles this season, including 9 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Offensively, he was a devastating lead blocker. He had 12 pancakes this year, including a game where he had six. He also added five catches for 26 yards. However, his greatest contribution to Diman’s football program was who he was as a leader and a teammate. Devyn’s effort was always on display. He worked hard in the weight room to prepare for his senior season, helped organize and run captains’ practices last summer, and in practice, he displayed great effort in every drill, while demanding the same out of his teammates. On top of that, Senecal has a 3.5 GPA. His competitiveness is something that helped set the tone for each practice. His football IQ is so high that he was basically another coach on the field. He regularly helped other players get lined up, and in one game, he recognized an uncovered receiver, quickly covered him just before the ball was snapped, which likely prevented the Diman defense from giving up a touchdown. Senecal’s toughness also could not be ignored. He suffered an ankle injury in a scrimmage a week before his Senior Night game. Onlookers thought that his season may be over, but he worked relentlessly with the trainer all week, and led his team to a victory over Upper Cape Tech on Senior Night.

Miguel Mercado, Durfee

Mercado has been a member of the Durfee football program for four years and has dedicated himself to Durfee High School, the football program and the school community. He has a great work ethic and has great character. Mercado earned the respect of his coaches and teammates throughout the past four years. He has been a two-year starter at middle linebacker, fullback, and special teams. Mercado was the signal caller on the defensive side and the blocker that led the way for our running backs. When Miguel was on the field in practice and in games, you could always bet he was going to go full speed. Mercado was not the most vocal player we had, but he certainly led by example with his hustle and energy on the field. Miguel doesn’t have the big-time stats that usually gets a player nominated for this prestigious award but does however have the commitment, dedication, loyalty and compassion that every football coach wants in his players. On the defensive side of the ball, Mercado was able to tally 58 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. On offense, he carried the ball 45 times for 195 yards with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He also had two receptions for 30 yards. Mercado was one of the few seniors on our roster this year that stayed loyal to our program when adversity hit. The team struggled this year but you wouldn’t be able to tell that by Miguel's play or his attitude. Miguel never complained and continued to come to practice to try to improve himself and his teammates everyday. This is a true testament to his character, dedication to our program and his commitment to improving our program. It is without a doubt that Miguel will be successful in his future endeavors. After high school Miguel is interested in joining a union as a welder.

Kevin Moura, Fairhaven

Moura has been a difference maker on both sides of the ball the past three years as a member of Fairhaven’s varsity football team. He started one-way as a sophomore and then on both sides of the ball during his junior and senior seasons. Moura is a true “lineman’ in every sense of the word. He is 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, and played offensive guard and defensive tackle. Moura played with a high motor and great physicality. Offensively you often saw the Blue Devils running their triple option play directly behind him. He was able to “get off the football” and get constant push on anyone that was lined up against him. Fairhaven also expanded the playbook a little during his senior year because of his skill set and used him as a “puller’ on trap and down schemes. On defense Moura often demanded a double team and when he was singled up, he was a constant force in the opponent’s backfield. He was the team leader in both TFLs and sacks. He also had a knack for batting down balls as he was able to deflect five passes throughout the year. Moura was named a captain as a senior and was very deserving of that honor. He led by example and showed up all the time all year round. He has been a constant force in the weight room and also pushed others to attend. Overall the Blue Devils got much stronger as a program as a direct result of Kevin’s leadership. Moura also has been a leader around school. He is very respectful of teachers and other classmates and is looked at very highly by his peers. Academically Moura compiled a 3.6 G.P.A. and is in the top half of his class. As a senior Moura was chosen to the SCC All-Star team. Overall, he had a huge positive impact on Fairhaven’s program with his dedication, leadership and constant intensity. Moura led by example and is the ultimate competitor.

Michael Murphy, GNB Voc-Tech

GNB Voc-Tech head coach Justin Cruz said, “During my relationship with Michael I have experienced an individual who is passionate about their preparation, who shows up earlier than asked, works hard, and because of these traits is naturally a great leader. Michael is a perfect representation of what you want out of a student-athlete.” Murphy earned the role as an undersized outside linebacker/strong safety at the beginning of his junior year. He certainly made up for his size with his technique and toughness, fitting right into a senior-led defense. Finishing just short of a Vocational State championship as a junior, Murphy hit the ground running going into the off-season. He worked tirelessly to build his physical, mental, and leadership abilities which proved to be fruitful during his senior year. Murphy was voted to be a captain by both his coaches and peers unanimously. As a senior, he accrued 70 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and scored a special teams touchdown on kick return. This performance earned Murphy a Team Defensive MVP Award, and a South Coast Conference All-Star spot. Off of the field, he is in the top of his Welding Shop at GNB Voc-Tech and has earned himself a co-op position working for Teknikor, a manufacturing company based out of Fall River. Murphy showed growth as both a football player and a young man within his time at GNB Voc-Tech.

Devin Silva, Joseph Case

Silva was a two-year starter and senior captain for the Cardinals. From his receiver position, he was the focal point for other teams’ defenses and still managed to have over 600 total yards and seven touchdowns. Silva also played safety and routinely made plays on defense to save scores. He totaled 65 tackles and seven passes defended. Silva has also made drastic improvement in the classroom this year as he dedicated himself to being a complete school leader on and off the field. He currently has over a 3.0 GPA for his senior year. Silva is also accomplished in winter and spring track in addition to having a part-time job. Silva is a great kid with a big heart who is always willing to help people.

Jacob Briggs, Middleboro

Briggs exemplifies the true meaning of a Sachems football player as he shows up early, committed to his craft and most importantly leads by example on and off the field. Briggs is a two-time South Shore League All-Star in football and basketball, and a league all-star in track and field. He is also the 2022 South Shore League MVP in football. Briggs is also a two-time Brockton Enterprise/Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic in football. Briggs led his team to the South Shore League title this season and two playoff appearances over the past two seasons, as well as South Shore League titles in both basketball and track and field during his career at Middleboro. Briggs started 22 games at quarterback and two games at corner. In 2022, Briggs completed 131 of 202 passes for 1,820 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 110 carries for 983 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 22 career starts, Briggs has 214 carries for 1,5498 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also has thrown 251 passes for 3,477 yards and 36 TDs. He is also a three-year starter on the basketball team and a state qualifier in high jump for the track team in the spring. Jacob carries a 3.72 GPA and ranks in the top third of his class. He is a member of the National History Honor Society at Middleboro Highl. He is also a member of the state renowned Student Council at Middleborough High School. Briggs has also volunteered his time at Jimmy Fund Walk, town field clean ups for the little league, and running youth basketball clinics. Briggs is undecided on which college to attend in the fall, but would like to pursue a major in business.

Jahzed Valls Sierra, New Bedford

Valls Sierra was a two-year starter at wide receiver, defensive back and punter for the Whalers. He was also voted as a team captain this season and team MVP. Two years ago, Jahzed was in a hospital bed for a majority of the year dealing with a life-threatening illness that forced him to miss the entire football season. The illness not only impacted his football career but most of all his status as a student. Valls Sierra would eventually beat the illness and work his way back to school and back to the gridiron. He not only returned, he became one of the best players in the region and one of the best leaders the Whalers have had in a long time. From his defensive back position, Valls Sierra had 34 tackles, 2 TFL and 8 pass break-ups. He also played a major role on special teams as a punter and return man on kickoffs. Valls Sierra scored twice on special teams, once on a kick-off return and the other on a blocked field goal return in which he made the block and scooped and scored. His biggest impact came on the offensive side of the ball, where he made 54 receptions for 632 yards with five touchdowns. Valls Sierra has also dedicated his time to many charities and causes within his community. He has volunteered at the New Bedford Half Marathon, United Day of Caring, helped coach the youth during the Boys and Girls Club flag league and has assisted with both the Whalers and Bears youth organizations.

Matthew McGuiggan, Old Colony

McGuiggan was the leader of the best team in school history, guiding the Cougars to 10 wins and a trip to the MIAA state semifinals this season, the state vocational semifinals last year, and back-to-back Mayflower Athletic Conference championships for the first time in over 25 years. Not only did McGuiggan lead on the field as a three-year starting quarterback, cornerback, and kicker, but he stood out as the team’s emotional leader on a daily basis. He was instrumental in the team’s success by leading the offseason program, leading focused and effective practices during the season, playing with mental and physical toughness every day, being extremely coachable, and setting high expectations for himself and his teammates. McGuiggan will finish as one of the best players in school history. The two-year team captain has been a three-time league all-star, two-time league MVP, named to the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Division 8 All-State Team, Standard-Times Super Team, and Boston Globe All-Scholastics. As a senior, he completed 49 passes for 778 yards (15.9 average), three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions. He also carried the ball 83 times for 552 yards (6.7 average) to go along with eight touchdowns and five two-point conversions. On defense, he had 72 tackles, including nine for loss, 22 passes defended, three interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown and two blocked punts. McGuiggan finished his career with over 2,000 passing yards, 15 passing TDs and five two-point conversion passes, and over 1,200 rushing yards with 15 TDs and 7 two-point conversion rushes. He also accounted for three more defensive touchdowns and a safety in his career. More impressively, when McGuiggan wasn’t throwing or running the ball, he was the lead blocker from the quarterback position on the majority of the offensive plays in the double-wing formation. His influence was felt on every play, as he brought a gritty toughness to each down, and the entire team followed his lead. Academically, McGuiggan is an excellent student, posting a 3.5 GPA in a challenging honors academic schedule and his technical area of study in the Welding shop. McGuiggan is also a three-year letter winner in basketball and baseball. In addition to leading on the field and in the locker room, McGuiggan leads in the community. He was a dependable and active volunteer every year at Old Colony’s youth football and basketball camps, and he spent his weekends this fall as a youth referee in the Town of Plymouth Recreation Department. McGuggian has been recognized by school staff for his positive leadership and is viewed as an influential leader among his peers. McGuiggan is deserving of this praise, as he often does the right things out of the spotlight without being asked, such as sweeping the team bus after games for the drivers, and helping underclassmen feel comfortable and at home in the school community. These actions truly show the character and leadership skills of what every team captain and student athlete should be. McGuiggan undoubtedly impacted the team’s success on and off the field over the past four years, and will continue to be the standard at Old Colony for years to come. He is currently considering continuing his football playing career at Mass Maritime or Western New England in the fall, or enrolling in the United States Navy upon graduation.

Walter Rosher, Old Rochester

Rosher was a three-year, two-way starter for the Bulldogs at his running back and middle linebacker positions. As a junior, he exploded onto the scene. Through four games he rushed for 832 yards and nine touchdowns and led the team with 34 tackles. Unfortunately early in the fifth game of the year, Rosher broke his collarbone on a running play, ending his season prematurely. He was selected as a captain for his senior year and once he was medically cleared, he was determined to not have any more setbacks. Rosher didn’t disappoint as he rushed for 1,413 yards on 143 carries with 23 touchdowns. He was great in pass protection and took pride in his blocking ability. On defense, Rosher led the team with 111 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. Rosher’s leadership and playmaking ability will be sorely missed in the Old Rochester football program. As good of a football player he was for ORR’s program, he is an even better person. He did all his talking on the field with his pads and set a great example for the program’s younger players. Rosher has a 3.2 GPA and also runs spring track. He has taken his role of setting an example for the underclassmen at Old Rochester very seriously.

Davis Sullivan, Somerset Berkley

Sullivan has been a great two-way player and an integral part of Somerset Berkley’s offense, defense and special teams for the last three years. He has only been playing football since his sophomore year. He was very raw as a sophomore but he had impressive skills and athleticism so the coaching staff knew it would be just a matter of time before he figured it out. In his junior year, he started at cornerback and started to work as a running back. Sullivan also played on all special teams. He has a can-do attitude and is willing to do anything to help the team win. Sullivan is a three-sport athlete: He is an outstanding hockey player, and excels in spring track at the sprinting events. Beyond his accolades in the other sports, Davis would find time to get into the weight room. He knew that in order for him to be successful and healthy, he needed to get bigger and stronger. When the summer came, he never missed a day. This extra size helped Sullivan lead the teams in rushing yards (1,126 yards). He finished the season scoring over 100 points, he had 16 touchdowns and five two-point conversions. Sullivan also had one interception on defense and was a pretty dynamic kick and punt returner. He had a kickoff return for a 99-yard touchdown in a league game this year. Sullivan has been an excellent football player and team player. He cared not about stats but about winning. He was a true competitor. Off the field, Sullivan is even a better human being. He has outstanding character traits. When talking to other coaches and teachers, everyone has something great to say about Sullivan.

Jacob Leonard, Taunton

The three-year starter has been an asset to Taunton’s program. A throwing quarterback, his statistical numbers this season include: 121 completions out of 185 attempts for 65.4% completion percentage, 1,736 yards, 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions. He also had two rushing touchdowns. For his career, he finished with 265 completions for 3,713 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also started as a sophomore for the Tigers.

Elijah Carrion, Wareham

With wins and program numbers hard to come by over the last four years, Carrion made the most of his opportunity. The team had just 14 players his freshman year and finished with 18 his senior year. Despite the low numbers, Carrion chose to compete at Wareham High and to endure the challenges. As a sophomore, Carrion’s team was above 500. As a starter, during the first quarter of a game against Seekonk, he ran for a first down and endured a horrific injury. He landed awkwardly and dislocated his elbow. Coming to the sideline, he coolly said “Coach, something is wrong with my elbow.” His forearm and wrist were turned almost completely over and his season was over. As a junior, Carrion bounced back. And his team was once again .500 when he was a starter. Wareham was leading Upper Cape in the second quarter when, after an odd tackle, he came to the sideline and said, “Coach, I think there is something wrong with my shoulder.” Carrion continued to play through the drive until the trainer removed him. He had fractured his collarbone and his season was over. His senior season he recovered once again. But this year he would have a tight end and two wide receivers that had never played football before. And his star running back would suffer a season-ending ankle injury during the seventh game of the season. The prospects of winning were very remote. With 18 players on the team, there were no backups with the necessary capabilities to compete. But, Carrion did compete. He did the best with what we had. He managed to run for a touchdown and throw for four during his last three games. Bad situations and bad circumstances are all too common in life. What is uncommon and unique, is the way one responds. Carrion never missed a practice, never missed a game – injured or playing, and he never quit on his teammates and coaches. Carrion will be attending University of Alabama (Birmingham) in the fall where he will major in education.