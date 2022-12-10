In recognition of her excellent performance as a student and young person, a Skagway high school senior was invited to take part in the Senate Youth Program, an intensive week-long educational experience and scholarship sponsored by the United States Senate for outstanding high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two students from every state will travel to the capital next March, and Skagway high school student Callia Fielding will be part of the trip. She describes a rigorous selection process.

13 HOURS AGO