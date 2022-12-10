Read full article on original website
khns.org
352 Moose
This fall the Alaska Department of Fish and Game was able to survey the whole Chilkat valley for moose. In 2019 the department started placing radio collars on cows, and now has 36 animals collared. It is the first time since then that weather has allowed the survey to be completed over the entire valley. Here is Department Wildlife Biologist Karl Koch.
khns.org
Student Council President invited to DC
In recognition of her excellent performance as a student and young person, a Skagway high school senior was invited to take part in the Senate Youth Program, an intensive week-long educational experience and scholarship sponsored by the United States Senate for outstanding high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two students from every state will travel to the capital next March, and Skagway high school student Callia Fielding will be part of the trip. She describes a rigorous selection process.
