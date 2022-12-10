Marion Harding, Pleasant show strides on lanes

MARION — For Marion Harding's boys bowling team, the quest is underway. For a young Pleasant squad, baby steps are being made in their own journey.

"In the grand scheme of things, it’s another step in the right direction we’re trying to go," Marion Harding bowling coach Corey Chatman said of the defending Mid Ohio Athletic Conference champions and last year's Division I state runner-up squad. "Pleasant and us are going to be those top two teams. We were the top two teams last year. The core of the teams were back."

The cores may be back, but they are constructed differently. The Presidents are senior-laden; Pleasant is sophomore-driven. Still, both want to be at their best when February rolls around.

"We’re out here all the time. They see each other at practice. Guys know one another. It’s one of those friendly rivalries that can go either way. A couple spares here or there and it goes the other way," Chatman said. "The best part about it is they battled. It was a grind. Yes, we came away with a victory, but they had to grind it out. I think they’ll take joy in that, but they know it’s over after today."

The Spartans pushed Harding all afternoon in their first matchup of the season Thursday at Cooper's Bowl. High-level bowling should be expected from two teams coming off state tournament efforts a year ago and that was the case.

Harding staked itself a 1,004-932 lead in the first game, but couldn't shake the Spartans the rest of the way. Pleasant outscored the Prexies 951-932 in the second game and edged them 382-374 in a pair of Baker games to fall to Harding 2,310-2,255.

"It was two good teams going against one another," Chatman said. "It was almost like a state tournament-type game where it’s going to go either way. Who can minimize the opens and capitalize by stringing strikes together? That last match you saw we had a couple open (frames) to start, but we were able to string some strikes to cover those opens and kind of put the pressure on them."

All-Ohioan Jayden Combs led Harding with a 246-185 431. Behind him was a balanced effort as Austen Valentine shot 210-185 386, Gavin Houseworth 191-191 382, Gaven Stoll 192-178 370 and Cameron Rayner 174-193 367.

"They trust the leadership of the Cams and the Jaydens and the Gavin Houseworths who have been in that daily grind of being on varsity and going to the big tournaments," Chatman said.

For Pleasant, Dawson Hall and Nolan Ludwig posted bigger figures than any of the Prexies. Hall led the day with a 213-235 448, and Ludwig backed him with a 193-254 447. Bryce Hooper followed with a 351, Johnathan Maran with a 321 and Christian Miller with a 306.

"It was a rebuild year for me," Pleasant coach Bill Ludwig said of his team that finished ninth in the state a year ago. "I lost a lot of seniors from last year. I’m not sure what the season is going to bring, but if that’s a tale for how the season’s going to go, I’m excited. Did we leave a lot out there? We did. We had a tough match (Wednesday) night against Marysville, and we lost a nail biter again on the boys side.

"We’re just not filling frames, and that’s what it came down to tonight. We had 14 missed makeables and that’s 140 pins easily and that’s by not doing the right things. These kids are jumping in feet-first and learning the new process."

The next six weeks will be about seasoning up the young Spartans, who are all sophomores and freshmen on the boys side.

"We’ve got some grinding to do, and we’ll figure it out and make some adjustments and learn to shoot some spares and make the game easy," Ludwig said. "Spares make the game easy, and spares win championships. I harped on it from Day 1 when these kids had no idea how to walk to the line. I said we’re going to learn how to shoot spares because spares win you championships."

Thursday's girls match between Harding and Pleasant was just as competitive with the Presidents prevailing 1,686-1,647.

Harding's girls won the season-opening Rocket Baker Blast at Cooper's Bowl and since then the group has slowly gained a confidence needed to pull out close matches like Thursday's encounter.

Harding's Kenzi Vaught was medalist with a 191-194 385, while Hannah Mullennix shot 163-184 347. Peyton Apthorp and Niyemah Dixon-Melton shot 272 and 251 apiece. Megan Adamson and Trinity Ficklin also contributed to the outcome.

"I always tell Kenzi that this girls team is always going to go as you go," Chatman said. "I put a lot on her to always be in their ears. She is. They listen and they respond. It’s huge for me that I have a person who has been through the grind. She’s been on varsity since her freshman year. She knows she took a big jump from her sophomore to junior year by her average and consistency. The other ladies see it: If she’s trying to help me, obviously she sees something in me. We have a young team and that’s the best part. They are gravitating to her."

Pleasant's girls team was less than 100 percent on Thursday as Ludwig said a couple bowlers in the lineup were dealing with health issues. Nevertheless, they bowled and he liked what he saw.

"We come in as a team, and we’re leaving as a team," Ludwig said. "To me, this is just a life lesson. You’re going to get knocked down, but it’s how you pick yourself up and move forward is the biggest thing. Their whole life is that way. As athletes, you’re not going to be at the peak of your level every single day."

Emily Seckel led the Spartans with a 172-190 362 and was followed by a 326 from Ashlyn Peters, a 283 from Lindsay Holliday, a 229 from Isabel Romero and a 221 from Breahna Howard.

"I’ve got to get these kids to be able to relax and it will come. The more matches you bowl, the better it gets. Anybody at any level is going to get nervous. It’s just a matter of how quick you come over those nerves," Ludwig said.

