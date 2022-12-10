WESTPORT — The Zoning Board of Appeals has once again taken up the case of the troublesome trash bins at Chabad Lubavitch. The site at 79 Newtown Turnpike formerly was Three Bears Restaurant. It was converted to a place of worship a decade ago. A few years ago, it had permission to locate the dumpsters where a playset was instead placed, displacing the bins.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO