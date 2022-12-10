ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Novel about Native teen is WestportREADS ’23 selection

WESTPORT — A novel about a Native teenager who witnesses a murder and becomes involved in an investigation into corruption is next year’s selection for the WestportREADS community reading project. The book, “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” is a young adult work by Angeline Boulley, a member of the Sault Ste....
WESTPORT, CT
Debate over Chabad Lubavitch dumpsters recycled by ZBA

WESTPORT — The Zoning Board of Appeals has once again taken up the case of the troublesome trash bins at Chabad Lubavitch. The site at 79 Newtown Turnpike formerly was Three Bears Restaurant. It was converted to a place of worship a decade ago. A few years ago, it had permission to locate the dumpsters where a playset was instead placed, displacing the bins.
WESTPORT, CT
Saugatuck rezoned, opening door to major redevelopment

WESTPORT — A sweeping rezoning of Saugatuck was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission late Monday. The momentous decision came at the tail end of a five-hour meeting, and after four months of public hearings and work sessions. The approval of a text amendment paves the way for...
SAUGATUCK, MI
Town sees its first snow of the season

WESTPORT — The town on Sunday saw its first dusting of snow this winter season. The National Weather Service expected less than an inch of snow to fall by the time it tapers off Monday morning. The day will start off overcast, but sunny skies should return this afternoon, the weather service said.
WESTPORT, CT
New-look Staples girls basketball team shoots for success

WESTPORT — If all goes as planned, the Staples High School girls basketball team — perhaps after initial growing pains — will be competing in the post-season. The Wreckers are a much different-looking group following the graduation of four starters from last year’s 10-9 squad. Despite...
WESTPORT, CT
Pickup flips after colliding with car parked on Riverside

WESTPORT — A pickup traveling on Riverside Avenue collided with a parked car early Sunday, flipping on its side and sending the driver to the hospital. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the two-car crash about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where a pickup had overturned onto its side after striking a car parked on Riverside Avenue, near Raymond Place.
WESTPORT, CT

