Bruce Anderson, Feisty Editor of Mendocino County’s AVA, Wins PEN Oakland-Reginald Lockett Lifetime Achievement Award

davisvanguard.org
Price Announces Transition Team as She Meets with Outgoing DA O’Malley
Oakland, CA – Alameda County District Attorney-Elect Pamela Price met with outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley to further cement a smooth transition of leadership going into 2023. This is the first meeting between DA-Elect Price and DA O’Malley since election day. The meeting was quite productive with a review of retiring and pending grants, office organization and staffing, and budget planning. Price is looking forward to further meetings with O’Malley before her January 3rd swearing in ceremony and official first day in the office.
sfstandard.com
The Bay Area Housing Recession Is Already Here
Whether or not the U.S. tips into a recession next year, there’s an uneasy feeling in the Bay Area that economic fallout from the pandemic is only beginning. A nasty combination of rising interest rates, inflation, tech layoffs and a sputtering stock market have many in the region hunkering down for an economic slowdown, if not a full-on recession. Meanwhile, the state’s coffers are expected to shrink considerably, with a legislative analyst forecasting a $25 billion budget deficit tied to poor stock market performance.
Too $hort Honored With “Too $hort Day” And Street Name In Oakland
Too $hort was recognized by his hometown for his contributions to Hip-Hop culture and his West Coast community. The veteran rapper received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to officially designate Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day.” The 56-year-old artist was also acknowledged with a street renamed in his honor. “You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets,” remarked Mayor Schaaf, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. “So it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street.”More from VIBE.comE-40 Launches Chicken & Waffles Flavored Ice CreamMount Westmore Go Black Ops In "Free Game" Music VideoSnoop Dogg Reveals Mount Westmore's Album Release Date With Ice...
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists
SAN FRANCISCO - The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They warned motorists to be extra cautious. They said they don't want other families to experience the pain they're coping with right now.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
sfstandard.com
Inside the Windowless Room Where SF Stashes Troubled Cops: ‘It’s Toxic’
In a drab building flanked by police vans in Potrero Hill, there’s a windowless room where a handful of officers sit among empty desks and computer screens. A wall of televisions play the news. Military flags hang from the ceiling. Phone numbers are scrawled on a whiteboard. Without stepping outside, it’s hard to tell if it’s day or night.
KTVU FOX 2
'Freaky Tales' movie shoot irking some Oakland merchants
OAKLAND, Calif. - Big-name stars, famous directors, and a Bay Area rapper. A movie being filmed in Oakland promises to raise the city's profile, but not everyone is happy: some merchants say this glitzy production is an unwelcome spectacle. "They didn’t help Oakland at all. They helped Hollywood, and Hollywood...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County names new public health officer
Dr. Christine Wu has been Napa County public health officer and deputy director of the county Health and Human Services Agency’s Public Health Division. Wu is set to begin Dec. 31, replacing Dr. Karen Relucio, who plans to retire Dec. 30, the county announced. Wu has been deputy health...
KRON4
Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too $hort
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport...
Eater
This Oakland Brewery Transformed Into a Pop-Up Ski Village
Now there’s a place in Oakland for all the snowboarders and skiers stuck at home to hit while Tahoe accumulates glorious powder. The team at Temescal Brewing just turned their taproom and outdoor patio into the No Jerks Ski Village. Until February guests can order flaming hot cocoa and infinite pretzels, hang out in the heated outdoor tent dubbed the “Festive Ballroom,” and take photos at the meticulously constructed “Mistletoe Nook,” a mosaic of more than 2,400 gift bows plastered to the wall.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Kingmakers of Oakland Receives $4.8M from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to Transform Learning Environments
Kingmakers of Oakland is on a mission to improve the lives of Black boys and build a stronger education system for all students. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is committing $4.8 million to bring their comprehensive, research-backed school improvement approach to more schools and districts across the country, according to a release.
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
northbaybiz.com
Poppy Bank Announces Grand Opening of Fremont Branch
The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Honors Rap Legend Too $hort at Street Renaming Ceremony
The city of Oakland celebrated “Too $hort Day” Saturday with a street renaming, in honor of the iconic Bay Area rapper. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was part of the event and a large crowd braved the rain to see the official unveiling of "Too $hort Way" near Fremont High School, where the rapper attended.
NBC Bay Area
Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter
Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly. San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor. With frost...
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
Man sentenced for role in East Bay fentanyl trafficking organization
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leading a fentanyl trafficking organization out of the East Bay, according to the United States Department of Justice. Javier Castro Banegas-Medina, 41, who goes by the surname “Castro,” was arrested after authorities seized fentanyl from his residences in what was […]
