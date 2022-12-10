Bruce Anderson, Feisty Editor of Mendocino County’s AVA, Wins PEN Oakland-Reginald Lockett Lifetime Achievement Award

Oakland, CA – Alameda County District Attorney-Elect Pamela Price met with outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley to further cement a smooth transition of leadership going into 2023. This is the first meeting between DA-Elect Price and DA O’Malley since election day. The meeting was quite productive with a review of retiring and pending grants, office organization and staffing, and budget planning. Price is looking forward to further meetings with O’Malley before her January 3rd swearing in ceremony and official first day in the office.

