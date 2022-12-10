Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Former Freeholder Gene Feyl honored for service to Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Gene Feyl, the former Morris County Freeholder and past Denville Township Mayor, was presented with honors at his home during a recent surprise visit by several Morris County leaders. The long time public servant, who served as Freeholder (now known as County Commissioner)...
Nun who served for 67 years killed in N.J. highway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in Somerset County bank robbery; 3 family members charged with hindering
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Monmouth County man has been charged for allegedly robbing a bank in Franklin Township, and three of his family members have been charged for allegedly hindering his apprehension, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown, Mansfield cops take kids shopping during ‘Shop with a Cop’
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Christmas came early for kids in Hackettstown and Mansfield Township as the Hackettstown-Mansfield PBA Local 369 held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday night. This is the fourth year the police benevolent association held the event. At Tuesday’s event, children...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office engages with students, staff of Long Valley Middle School
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre on Dec. 8 visited Long Valley Middle School in Washington Township and led a presentation on bias issues, cyber harassment and making smart choices about social media. The Morris...
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York man has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Christian Nietschke, 27, of Middletown pled guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 7 before the...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities seek help identifying man in ongoing Hunterdon County investigation
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation in Hunterdon County. The New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit, Kingwood Station Criminal Investigations Office and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the man in the attached photos who was in and or around East Amwell Township during the month of August 2022, state police said.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Warren Campus expands presence, services in New Jersey with Hillcrest Plaza acquisition
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – St. Luke’s Warren Campus is expanding its footprint and enhancing its services in Western New Jersey with its purchase of the Hillcrest Plaza. The shopping plaza is located at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. “Our acquisition of Hillcrest Plaza underscores St. Luke’s commitment...
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
New Jersey Globe
Most school referendum votes pass, but Dover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook reject spending plans
New Jersey has four separate election days each year set aside for local school boards to seek voter approval of school construction proposals. The state will fund at least 40% of eligible costs through annual debt service aid under the Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000. In Wall,...
Man Spying On Woman In Secaucus Kohl's Changing Room Arrested In Paramus: Police
A Passaic man who was caught by his victim spying on her in a Secaucus Kohl's store changing room was arrested in Paramus, authorities said. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Gallegos Valdez, was spotted by the woman over the top of the dressing room wall on Nov. 28, Secaucus police said.
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
wrnjradio.com
Missing NJ boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
The U.S. Coast Guard, with assistance from the tanker vessel Silver Muna, located the sailing vessel Atrevida II, approximately 214 miles east of Delaware. Found were 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
wrnjradio.com
Easton couple’s $1M gift to St. Luke’s will fund patient care, medical education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion
CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities. Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m....
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
