Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea forward set to miss rest of season with ACL injury
Chelsea will be without a key forward for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury.
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Steph Catley reflects on how Arsenal have dealt with injury problems
Steph Catley believes Arsenal are not desperate to finish off their fixtures for 2022 and reach the winter break following an injury hit period, signalling a change in atmosphere around the squad in comparison to last year.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0