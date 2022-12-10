Read full article on original website
Michael Cotton’s Exclusive Interview With TheNewsCrypto
Decipher 2022, a second annual gathering of the Algorand foundation held in Dubai was a massive success. The active community engagement portrayed confidence in the existing blockchain technology. Following below is an exclusive interview of delegates conducted by TheNewsCrypto. About Michael Cotton. Michael Cotton is the CPO and Economic Strategist...
Largest European Stablecoin STATIS EURS Now On XDC Network
STATIS puts Europe’s largest stablecoin upon XDC network. STATIS aims to take a faster Web3.0 integration and approach powered by XDC. Value of EURS spikes up suddenly and regains stablecoin momentum back. The debate upon the stablecoins has been the most anticipated topic for the year 2022. Most people...
Morningstar Ventures to Open a Novel NFT Art Gallery ’37xDubai’ in Central Dubai by Investing $5M
In the center of Dubai, Morningstar Ventures, an investment company that specializes in digital assets and blockchain technology, is launching its first interactive digital art exhibition. ’37xDubai’ is situated in the middle of Dubai’s commercial and residential district, in the Burj Daman Tower (DIFC area). 37xDubai focuses...
MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) Listed on Koinbazar Exchange
Global crypto exchange Koinbazar has listed MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) on INR, USDT Markets and open trading for MMIT/INR, MMIT/USDT market pairs at 11:30 AM (UTC) on 14th December, 2022. The MangoMan Intelligent community is vibrant and fun and is decentralized. Moreover, the MangoMan is completely about the freshmen in the...
Crypto Exchange Bybit Provides Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves
It has also promised to make public the whole contents of its Bitcoin and Ether wallets. Bybit, another major cryptocurrency exchange, has joined the chorus of its peers calling for more openness in the wake of the FTX disaster. Its Merkle Tree-based proof-of-reserve technology was disclosed to the public on December 12. Through this new endeavor, Bybit’s users will be able to independently check the exchange’s holdings, as well as their own funds put there.
Binance Labs Leads Funding in Web3 Security Firm GoPlus Security
The firm wants to build a security service marketplace by the end of 2022. The startup has already provided security information to thirteen different blockchains. Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has announced it would lead a private round II for GoPlus Security. A move that is in line with the company’s aggressive investment ambitions despite the current bear market. Not much is known about the investment’s worth.
Amidst the Bear Market, New Math Startup Nillion Assembles ‘Avengers Team’ and Raises $20m+ From Over 150 Strategic Contributors
New York, New York, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire. Investors bet on new internet infrastructure that the Founding Team of Uber, Indiegogo and Hedera Hashgraph think could create the next crypto bull run. Web3 startup Nillion has closed a $20m+ fundraise from strategic partners and investors. The project is based on...
Platypus Launches Native Stablecoin USP
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 13th December, 2022, Chainwire. Platypus Finance is launching USP, a protocol-native stablecoin. USP’s deployment has emerged from Platypus’ goal of improving capital efficiency for its users. USP also resolves long-running collateral issues associated with stablecoins. The native Platypus Finance stablecoin has been designed to reduce the liquidity fragmentation and scattered assets that are endemic to many protocols.
Armughan Ahmad Appointed CEO and President
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Appen Limited (Appen) (ASX: APX) today announced the appointment of Armughan Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of the company, effective from no later than 30 January 2023. Armughan Ahmad will also serve as Managing Director. Appen’s current CEO and Managing Director, Mark Brayan, will remain with the business until 28 February 2023 to ensure a smooth transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006068/en/ Armughan Ahmad (Photo: Business Wire)
Tron’s Native Stablecoin USDD Depegs, Now Trading at $0.97
Apparently, after Sun’s massive trade, USDD is currently at $0.974. With a current market valuation of $708 million, USDD is the ninth biggest stablecoin. Early on Monday, Justin Sun said on Twitter that he had swapped over $773,000 worth of Tron’s native stablecoin USDD. Sun said that he has converted over $200,000 worth of USDC. And $570,000 worth of USDT to the stable currency USDD.
President Biden watches France-Morocco World Cup semifinal with Moroccan prime minister
President Biden joined Morocco Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and other world leaders to watch the France-Morocco World Cup semifinal Tuesday at the White House.
U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs -FT
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after the SoftBank-owned (9984.T) British chip tech firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Australia Plans Major Revisions in Crypto Regulations by Early 2023
The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. Australia wants to find a middle ground between innovation and crypto regulation. Australia’s government said on Wednesday, December 14 that it is doing the necessary to enhance crypto service provider regulation. The government plans to issue a discussion paper in early 2023. In order to determine which kind of digital assets they want to regulate.
Bitcoin (BTC) To Reach $1M – Samson Mow
Samson speculates BTC to reach a $1 million price. This ought to take place within the next five to ten years. El Slavador’s BTC legal tender is the best decision by the country. The stigma of aura surrounding the Bitcoin (BTC), never evades despite whatever be the market conditions....
AliPay Integrates Digital Yuan For Instant Payments Boosting Adoption
The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China. The Group is a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group and is in the midst of a massive overhaul. AliPay has integrated the Digital Yuan to enable instant payments across all of Alibaba Group Holding’s e-commerce platforms, including Taobao and Tmall, in an effort to promote China’s digital currency, e-CNY. The Ant Group operates AliPay, the dominant digital payment system in China.
Canada Issues New Stringent Guidelines For Crypto Exchanges
The regulator requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own. Exchanges will have to comply with prohibition on margin and leverage trading. If they want to operate in Canada, cryptocurrency exchanges will have to comply with stricter regulations. Such as a prohibition on margin and leverage trading. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) released new guidelines on Monday. That requires firms to keep their customers’ assets separate from their own.
Lack of Power Resources Mounts Pressure on Crypto Miners in Cuba
The Cuban Telecom corporation cannot run the telecom grid during periodic outages. Blackouts have made crypto mining in Cuba unfeasible. In Cuba, cryptocurrency has advanced to the point that its inhabitants may use it to purchase goods online from outside, recharge their mobile phones and the internet, and send and receive money from family and friends living outside of the country. However, challenges remain for cryptocurrency mining to achieve the same degree of ubiquity.
Justin Sun Withdraws $100M BUSD From Binance Exchange
CZ said that the transaction was part of the company’s plan to use cross-chain swaps. Later Justin Sun deposited $100 million USDC into Binance. On Wednesday, Justin Sun, founder of the Tron, withdrew 100 million BUSD stablecoins. The one hundred million BUSD withheld was deposited into the Paxos Treasury. On Tuesday, Binance CEO CZ said that Justin Sun’s transfer of 100 million USDC to Binance is an integral aspect of deploying BUSD on Tron via cross-chain swaps.
Russian Crypto Ponzi Firm Finiko’ Key Member Arrested in UAE
Sabirov had been added to a worldwide wanted list in November. Marat Sabirov, one more of Finiko’s prominent representatives, is still at large. A key figure in the organization of Russia’s greatest financial pyramid in recent years, Finiko, has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates. After the arrest of Zygmunt Zygmuntovich. The other co-founder of the Ponzi scam, last month, news of Edward Sabirov’s incarceration in an Arab nation comes as a surprise. Both are suspected of having played significant roles in the scam that resulted in the theft of millions of dollars.
Japanese Power Behemoth ‘TEPCO’ Forays Into Crypto Mining Sector
The giant has agreed to terms with TRIPLE-1, a local rig firm. The goal is to employ TRIPLE-1’s semiconductors to power decentralized data centers. Tokyo Electric Power Grid (TEPCO), a Japanese utility company, is collaborating with TRIPLE-1. The goal is Bitcoin mining, and by extension, making use of the grid’s surplus of electricity. As a regional hardware producer, TRIPLE-1 is a household name.
